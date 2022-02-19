STATE WRESTLING: Underwood war room produces two champs; Rose, Beem fall in finals

DES MOINES — The Underwood wrestling room could more aptly be described as a war zone at most practices.

The Eagles showed their level of talent on Saturday night at the Class 1A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, as junior Gable Porter and senior Hagen Heistand won state championships at 132 and 145 pounds, respectively.

“It’s fantastic. These guys all work their butts off and you get what you earn and they earn it every day,” Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. “That’s really what it comes down to. They wrestle year long and work hard. This is really important to them. They want to go onto the next level and that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

Porter and Heistand join fellow medalists sophomore Blake Allen, who place fourth at 120 pounds, senior Stevie Barnes, who took fourth at 138, and senior Carter Davis, who finished eighth at 195.

“It’s crazy. The level of talent that we have and the kids that compete with each other every day,” Stephens said. “A lot of times it’s about managing them and managing them trying to not hurt and kill each other all the time.

“This tournament is really tough. It’s a tough tournament to win. It’s tough to place high here. A couple calls go our way, and couple points here or there in a couple matches and we have four guys in the finals, maybe four champions.”

Both Porter and Heistand came into the tournament ranked No. 1 by IAWrestle.

Porter earned his win by defeating Don Bosco senior No. 2 Garrett Funk 9-0.

“It’s just another stepping stone,” Porter said. “I have a lot more to go. I’m just excited to keep wresting and see how good I can get. … It feels amazing. I love the Iowa state wrestling (tournament) atmosphere, probably one of the best out there."

Neither wrestler scored in the first.

Porter chose to started the second period on bottom, where he scored a penalty point for an illegal hold and an escape 40 seconds in. He then stretched his lead to four when he used a front head lock to snap Funk and jump behind for a takedown.

Funk chose to start the third in neutral, but was taken down 30 seconds into the period. Gable secured his second state title in three years with a three-point nearfall.

“It’s awesome. I love wrestling with Hagen,” Porter said. “Sometimes we get a little mad at each other during the time, but after it’s always cool.”

Heistand defeated Hudson senior No. 3 Karter Krapfl 3-1. The state champion transferred to Underwood from Logan-Magnolia this season.

“It feels great you know,” Heistand said. “I’m just happy I came to Underwood. This was the move 100%. Without my coaches from Underwood, my team, I wouldn’t be here. I’m happy right here it means a lot.

“We’re tough, we’re physical. We have Porter, we have Barnes, Allen. We go hard. We beat the crap out of each other and make each other better. But it’s been awesome. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

Neither wrestler scored in the first period and Krapfl elected to start the second on bottom. He scored an escape early to take the lead, but Heistand took the lead with 38 seconds left in period on a single leg. Krapfl tried to escape but Heistand rode him out.

Heistand choose to start the third on bottom and scored an escape in 40 seconds. He held on for the final 1:20 to earn the victory.

A few area wrestlers came up just short of a gold medal.

Glenwood sophomore No. 5 Matt Beem fell in the championship match in the Class 2A 126-pound bracket to Benton Community senior Jaiden Moore, 5-4. Moore finishes the season with a 41-0 record.

Riverside senior No. 4 Jace Rose was on the wrong side of history, falling, 5-3, to now four-time state champion New London senior No. 1 Marcel Lopez at 126 in Class 1A. Lopez finished the season with a 55-0 record.

Glenwood junior CJ Carter had yet to wrest his championship match at the print deadline.

Mayberry wins fifth at state, seven others medals in consolations

It wasn’t the medal that Glenwood sophomore Vincent Mayberry wanted to end with, but he was happy to bring home some hardware from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon. Mayberry placed fifth at 113 pounds after defeating Creston senior Cole Schmauss, 11-3.

Schmauss scored a takedown with 46 seconds left in the first period, but starting in the second period it was all Mayberry. He scored a reversal in six seconds to tie the match and ended the period with a takedown to take a 4-3 lead. In the third period he scored a takedown, two-point nearfall and a three-point nearfall.

“It’s really exciting, knowing that I can compete with these guys and showing the level I’m at,” Mayberry said about what medaling means to him. "… It’s not where I wanted to finish, but I’ll take it. It’s exciting just knowing that I can do that, what I’m capable of.”

Mayberry secured the match when Schmauss went for a throw late in the match, but Mayberry countered to stick him on his back.

“I knew he was going to go upper body with me and I was waiting for it,” Mayberry said. “I knew it and then I caught.”

Mayberry wasn’t the only local wrestler to claim a medal on Saturday afternoon. Seven wrestlers took medals in Class 1A.

Underwood sophomore Blake Allen and senior Stevie Barnes both lost their third-place matches at 120 and 138, respectively, to place fourth.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley received a medical forfeit in his match to take home a seventh-place medal.

“It feels awesome. Sophomore year I went 0-2, BBQ,” Pauley said. “This year I came in lost first round, back-to-back pins, lost in consolation, but we’re on the podium. … My mindset coming into this year is this is my last year. I’m going to make it on the podium, I’ll do whatever it takes. I had to keep a good mindset the whole time.”

St. Albert junior David Helton lost 14-6 to Nashua-Plainfield senior McKade Munn in the seventh-place match, earning an eighth-place medal at 152.

AHSTW senior Hayden Fisher, underwood senior Carter Davis and Treynor junior Daniel Gregory earned eighth-place medals at 138, 195 and 285 respectively.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.