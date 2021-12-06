Stoops full of emotion ahead of Citrus Bowl

Stoops said the Ferentz he sees coaching Iowa today reminds him a lot of the Ferentz he saw as the offensive line coach for the Hawkeyes during his playing days.

“What I remember about him was just kind of what you see now, just an impressive man, impressive coach that was always nothing but professional,’’ Stoops said.

“As a young player there, I was on defense and he was the O-line coach and you just saw a man that was going to be successful. I think everybody that ever came in contact with him and everybody in our program had nothing but respect for coach Ferentz and knew he would go on to big things.’’

Ferentz recalls Stoops and his brothers.

“Bob was here for several years after his playing career, so I got to know him as a player and also on a professional level (when he worked as what is now known as a graduate assistant). We had a lot of fun together,’’ Ferentz said.

“The thing I would say was all three brothers were cut from the same cloth. They wore the same number, 41, cut from the same cloth. They just looked at football a little differently as most college players do. It was in the blood, something they grew up with.’’