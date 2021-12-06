Stoops full of emotion ahead of Citrus Bowl

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops expects a Citrus Bowl game against Iowa to be an emotional experience.
“It’s hard to put into words what the Iowa program has meant to us in the early part of our careers, whether it was playing or getting started in coaching,’’ Stoops said shortly after the announcement was made that the Hawkeyes would face the Wildcats in the Jan. 1 game in Orlando.
Stoops expects to deal with a multitude of emotions about the match-up as the game nears.
“It definitely will mean something different to me than anybody else I’ve ever played. That’s for sure,’’ he said.
The youngest of three Stoops brothers to play for Iowa, Mark Stoops got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant on Hayden Fry’s staff. His brothers Bob and Mike did the same.
Stoops’ father, Ron, was buried with the jersey that Mark Stoops wore while playing defensive back for the Hawkeyes between 1986-88.
“I remember as a young child, playing football games on Friday night, my dad coaching, getting in the car and driving 10 hours, arriving in the morning to watch my brothers play. We’d stay Saturday night, get back in the car, then drive another 10 hours back home,’’ Stoops said.
“So just the experience with Hayden Fry and all the assistant coaches, the people of Iowa, everybody was just so good to us during our time there. It really helped shape what we became.’’
Stoops recalled playing for a staff that included 23rd-year Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz, who will be on the opposite sideline when Iowa and Kentucky meet for the first time ever.
He said his coaching style is byproduct of what he learned during his time at Iowa, leading him to jobs that included working as a defensive coordinator at Houston, Arizona and Florida State before he became the head coach at Kentucky in 2013.
In nine years as the Wildcats coach, Stoops led teams to a combined 58-53 record and Kentucky is preparing for a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season.
“The success we’ve had has a lot to do with the roots in Iowa, with Hayden and coach Ferentz and the many talented coaches that were there,’’ Stoops said. “… I have nothing but fond memories from the Hawkeye experience.’’
Long-time Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier was Stoops’ position coach at Iowa and had a great deal of influence on him as a person and now, as a coach.
“Coach Brashier was really the ultimate,’’ Stoops said, describing him as “really old school, a tough guy, but also very caring and very influential in my life. I have nothing but respect for coach.’’
Stoops said the Ferentz he sees coaching Iowa today reminds him a lot of the Ferentz he saw as the offensive line coach for the Hawkeyes during his playing days.
“What I remember about him was just kind of what you see now, just an impressive man, impressive coach that was always nothing but professional,’’ Stoops said.
“As a young player there, I was on defense and he was the O-line coach and you just saw a man that was going to be successful. I think everybody that ever came in contact with him and everybody in our program had nothing but respect for coach Ferentz and knew he would go on to big things.’’
Ferentz recalls Stoops and his brothers.
“Bob was here for several years after his playing career, so I got to know him as a player and also on a professional level (when he worked as what is now known as a graduate assistant). We had a lot of fun together,’’ Ferentz said.
“The thing I would say was all three brothers were cut from the same cloth. They wore the same number, 41, cut from the same cloth. They just looked at football a little differently as most college players do. It was in the blood, something they grew up with.’’
Ferentz recalled that the three brothers spent summers painting houses as part-time job when they were in college.
“They were very good house painters on the side. They did that in the summer with their dad,’’ Ferentz said. “Mark got along with people, was a great teammate and great leader of our football team.’’
Recruited by Barry Alvarez to play for Iowa, Stoops said he always felt comfortable with Hawkeye coaches he said were really like second fathers to him.
He recalled that the entire coaching staff flew to Ohio to attend his father’s funeral during a game week when Iowa was preparing to face Michigan.
“They were such great people, such a great organization,’’ Stoops said. “That’s what I try to be for our players and try to be there and support them during the good times and the bad, just the way my coaches supported me.’’