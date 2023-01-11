 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
SWIMMING

SWIMMING: Lewis Central dominated meet at Atlantic on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p3

Lewis Central’s Reilly McMurphy competes in the boys 100-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER photos, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Lewis Central boys swimming competed in a dual meet at Atlantic on Monday Evening, winning 110-48.

Lewis Central won eight of the 11 events.

Atlantic started off the meet winning two of the first three events, and the Titans won eight of the remaining nine events in the meet. 

Winning events for Lewis Central in event order were:

200yd Ind. Medley: Jimmy Koch 2:16.84

50yd Freestyle: Gavin Rothmeyer 23.37

100yd Butterfly: Gavin Rothmeyer 1:00.12

120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p8

Lewis Central’s Gavin Rothmeyer competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

100yd Freestyle: Jimmy Koch 52.27

500yd Freestyle: Patrick Chase 5:33.50

100yd Backstroke: Will Getter 1:08.90

100yd Breaststroke: 1:11.76

People are also reading…

400yd Freestyle Relay: Keaton Voster, Mitchell Schultz, Reilly McMurphy, Chase  4:07.33

On Friday, the Titans will compete in the Skutt Catholic ten-team Invitational held at Ralston.

The Lewis Central swim team hosted Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Duchesne at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here are a few clips from the swim meet.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert