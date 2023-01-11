SWIMMING: Lewis Central dominated meet at Atlantic on Monday

Lewis Central boys swimming competed in a dual meet at Atlantic on Monday Evening, winning 110-48.

Lewis Central won eight of the 11 events.

Atlantic started off the meet winning two of the first three events, and the Titans won eight of the remaining nine events in the meet.

Winning events for Lewis Central in event order were:

200yd Ind. Medley: Jimmy Koch 2:16.84

50yd Freestyle: Gavin Rothmeyer 23.37

100yd Butterfly: Gavin Rothmeyer 1:00.12

100yd Freestyle: Jimmy Koch 52.27

500yd Freestyle: Patrick Chase 5:33.50

100yd Backstroke: Will Getter 1:08.90

100yd Breaststroke: 1:11.76

400yd Freestyle Relay: Keaton Voster, Mitchell Schultz, Reilly McMurphy, Chase 4:07.33

On Friday, the Titans will compete in the Skutt Catholic ten-team Invitational held at Ralston.