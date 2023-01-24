SWIMMING: Lewis Central hosts 41st annual boys invitational meet, places third

Lewis Central swimming placed third in their 41st annual boys invitational swim meet with 12 other teams on Saturday, finishing behind Sioux City and Lincoln Pius X.

Patrick Chase won the 100-yard fly for the Titans, and placed third in the 100 freestyle.

Jimmy Koch won the 500 free, and finished third in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.58.

Gavin Rothmeyer (fourth) and Aaron Matulka (ninth) placed in the top 10 of the 200 IM. Rothmeyer was sixth in the 100 back, and Matulka was also sixth in the 500 free.

The Titans’ 200 free relay team (Reilly McMurphy, Koch, Rothmeyer, Chase) placed third, and the 400 free (Matulka, Rothmeyer, Koch, Chase) finished second.

Out of 13 teams, Lewis Central finished third with 227 points, well behind the winning Spartans (422) and near the Thunderbolts (245).

The Titans are next in action for senior night against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Thursday.