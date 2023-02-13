The Lewis Central Titan Swim Team competed in the IHSAA State Swimming Championship this weekend at the University of Iowa.

LC qualified to swim in five of the 11 events in the prelims on Friday, during which they achieved their seasonal best times in all five of those events.

The Titans qualified in just three of those five events for Saturday finals, but again improved on their career-best times in all three of those events.

In the meet finals Saturday, LC scored in the top 16 in all three events with best times again.

Scoring team points for the Titans were senior Patrick Chase in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing 11th place with a career best time of 51.98.

LC’s 200 freestyle relay team of Reilly McMurphy, Jimmy Koch, Gavin Rothmeyer and Chase finished 16th with a time of 1:30.46.

The 400 Freestyle Relay team of Aaron Matulka, Koch, Rothmeyer and Chase finished 16th with a time of 3:20.87.