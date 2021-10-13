T.J. tumbles against LeMars

Thomas Jefferson volleyball won the first set against LeMars in Tuesday's home match, but lost the next three to fall, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13.

The Bulldogs found success with over nine kills per set and less than 16 kill errors then entire match.

The loss drops Thomas Jefferson to 2-25 on the season. LeMars is 5-0 against T.J. since 2012, but the Yellow Jackets did win one set for the first time in that period.

Thomas Jefferson wraps up the regular season at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a home triangular against Shenandoah and Southwest Valley.

LeMars (6-23) 23 25 25 25 -- 3

Thomas Jefferson (2-25) 25 12 21 13 -- 1