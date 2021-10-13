 Skip to main content
T.J. tumbles against LeMars
090321-cbn-spo-tjvolleyball-p1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Makayla Grote (5) and Payton Hardy (8) defend as Thomas Jefferson’s Jazlynn Sanders (2) spikes the ball during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Thomas Jefferson volleyball won the first set against LeMars in Tuesday's home match, but lost the next three to fall, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13. 

The Bulldogs found success with over nine kills per set and less than 16 kill errors then entire match. 

The loss drops Thomas Jefferson to 2-25 on the season. LeMars is 5-0 against T.J. since 2012, but the Yellow Jackets did win one set for the first time in that period. 

Thomas Jefferson wraps up the regular season at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a home triangular against Shenandoah and Southwest Valley. 

LeMars (6-23) 23 25 25 25 -- 3

Thomas Jefferson (2-25) 25 12 21 13 -- 1

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

