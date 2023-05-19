Treynor senior Clara Teigland won a gold medal in the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles, setting a class state meet record, and ran the fastest qualifying time in the 100 hurdles during the second day of action at the IHSAA Track & Field State Championships at the Blue Oval on Friday, May 19.

“It feels amazing,” the Cardinals senior said. “I’ve practiced this all year, practiced hurdling. Track is a lot about mindset, so I just felt like I had to get in the right mindset for that one, and I accomplished what I wanted to.”

In the 100 hurdles, the Air Force commit ran a time of 14.86 seconds in heat two, two-hundredths of a second ahead of Durant senior Carlie Jo Fusco in heat one. Underwood senior Hailey Martin placed third overall to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

“100 hurdles is definitely easier than 400 hurdles, but I warmed up a long time for that, focused on not false starting,” Teigland said, recalling bad memories from the Drake Relays. “I need to work on getting out of the blocks fast but not too fast. And having a good start and just finishing through.”

Pushed by Ali Frandsen from Ames in the Drake Relays – when Teigland finished second – the Blue Oval brought the best out of the Cardinals senior.

“I knew I could do it because the Blue Oval takes out all the best of you. I knew I had to start strong and finish strong.”

Finishing strong mentally has also been the focus for Teigland as she prepares for both the individual 100 hurdles, 100 shuttle hurdle relay and sprint medley on Saturday.

“I just feel like I don't have to do as many build-ups to the 400 hurdles. But both take a lot of mindset. I've been working on my mindset every day, and knowing that I can, believing that I can. That's the first step and just looking at the people beside me and saying like if they can do it, I can do it. So mindset is a lot for me.”

A state-record 16,045 fans were in attendance at Drake Stadium on Friday.

Full 2A and 3A results below:

Girls Distance Medley (2A)

18th – Treynor (4:23.93; Jozie Lewis, Taylor Mass, Amelia Hendrick, Alyssa Kulesa)

Boys Distance Medley (3A)

4th – Lewis Central (3:34.30; Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Ethan Eichhorn) - medalist

16th – Glenwood (3:41.66; Jackson Mullins, Payton Longmeyer, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith)

Girls 100-meter hurdles (3A)

9th – Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood (15.69)

Boys 110 hurdles (2A)

21st – Gavin Nemcolm, AHSTW (17.67)

Boys 110 hurdles (3A)

11th – Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (15.29)

Girls 4x200 relay (2A)

6th – Underwood (1:46.59; Jordyn Reimer, Tieler Hull, Haley Stangl, Aliyah Humphrey) - medalist

16th – Treynor (1:48.89; Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Aubree James, Allie Houser)

Boys 4x200 relay (2A)

6th – Treynor (1:31.28; Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher) - medalist

Boys 4x200 relay (3A)

5th – Lewis Central (1;29.69; Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Brody Patlan) - medalist

Girls 400 hurdles (3A)

10th – Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (1:09.31)

18th – Clemmer, Glenwood (1:11.32)

Boys 400 hurdles (2A)

7th – Karson Elwood, Treynor (56.83) - medalist

8th – Mason Boothby, Underwood (57.01) - medalist

Girls 4x100 prelims (2A)

6th – Underwood (50.72 - qualifies for Saturday’s finals; Martin, Hull, Humphrey, Reimer)

Girls 4x100 prelims (3A)

10th – Glenwood (50.57; Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Danika Arnold, Allison Koontz)

Boys 4x100 prelims (2A)

1st – Treynor (43.14 - qualifies; Noah Nelson, Elwood, Kayden Dierks, Jaxon Schumacher)

Boys 4x100 prelims (3A)

24th – Lewis Central (47.90; Witte, Humpal, Kammrad, Patlan)

Girls 4x400 prelims (2A)

23rd -- Underwood, 4:18.85 (Kinsley Ferguson, Emma Childers, Maddie Irwin, Haley Stangl)

Girls 4x400 prelims (3A)

5th -- Glenwood, 4:04.73 - qualified (Brooklyn Schultz, Peterson, Hopp, Arnold)

8th -- Lewis Central, 4:07.23 - qualified (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Madeline Fidone)

Boys 4x400 prelims (2A)

15th -- Underwood, 3:30.03 (Alex Ravlin, Josh Ravlin, Will Buckholdt, Boothby)

Boys 4x400 prelims (3A)

20th -- Glenwood, 3:32.46 (Victor Cruz, Jack Shannon, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith)

Girls shot put (3A)

12th – Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central (36-foot-5.25)

15th – Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (35-foot-3.75)

Girls discus (2A)

10th – Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (110-foot-3)

Boys long jump (3A)

14th – Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (20-foot-3.5)

23rd – Jaylen Davis, Lewis Central (18-foot-2.5)

Boys shot put (3A)

5th – Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (54-foot-6.5) - medalist

9th – Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood (50-foot-4.25)

Boys discus (2A)

23rd – Jett Peterson, AHSTW (130-foot-8)

Girls long jump (3A)

20th – Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central (15-foot-9.25)