On Thursday, May 18, the Thomas Jefferson 1973 state championship baseball team will reunite to celebrate the 50-year anniversary and promote the future.

The reunion event is being organized by Bob Higgins and Gary Osborn. For the ‘73 Yellow Jackets, Higgins was part of an All-State rotation that included himself (1974 Third Team), Ken Cvejdlik (First Team) and Bob Knezevich (Third Team).

“Kenny and Bobby threw so hard that on average, they struck out every other batter,” Higgins said. “I was over the top, tip you over in your seat (with the curveball).”

First baseman Tim Podraza was named to the Second Team, while catcher Barry Barritt was a First-Teamer. Osborn was on the First Team in 1974.

Tee Jay ran through a gauntlet of a schedule, playing teams from the Omaha Metro on the way to a final record of 51-10. With only three seniors – including Barritt, who would go on to be drafted in the 11th round of the 1973 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft but chose to play defensive back at Iowa State – the Yellow Jackets defeated Waterloo East 7-0 in the semifinals. Tee Jay then run-ruled Ames 16-2 in five innings to win the state championship.

“The whole season stood out,” Higgins said. “We only had three senior starters, but our catcher, Barry Barritt, had a rocket of an arm and could stop anything. Cev and Knez were All-Staters as sophomores. Coach (Tom) Vincent said, ‘Tee Jay has a state tradition,’ and we listened.”

Higgins said the team thought Vincent had a military background with his crew cut and regimental practices, but knew the style helped them reach the levels of success they did. Vincent was also a fungo – a lighter, longer and narrower bat used for fielding practice – master, and even though they won most games, would keep the Yellow Jackets after games for more coaching.

For over two decades between 1953-74, the Yellow Jackets made 24 state tournament appearances between what was then spring and summer seasons.

The Yellow Jackets were regular Council Bluffs city champions, and, including Barritt, produced five MLB draftees: Bob’s brother, Tom, Brian Poldberg, Cvejdlik and Knezevich. Poldberg went on to have a highly successful managerial career, winning 475 games over seven seasons for the Omaha Storm Chasers (2014-21). He also had a six-year stop with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2008-13), and was the bullpen and first base coach for the Kansas City Royals (2004-07).

The reunion will take place at Thomas Jefferson on May 18 at their home-opening doubleheader against Sioux City North.