Thomas Jefferson ends season on a win

After Hoover scored on two big pass plays, Thomas Jefferson responded. Senior Reese Schlotfeld scored on a 7-yard rush to cut the deficit to one possession.

"We told our kids, 'Don't panic. We're fine. They just caught a couple breaks,'" Anderson said. "The next drive we went down and scored and that allowed our kids to say we're fine. We had been moving the ball on them but we finished that drive and got into the endzone."

Both teams scored once more in the second quarter, T.J. on its long screen pass to junior Braetyn Couse and Hoover on a tip passed for over 50 yards.

Hoover wouldn't score the rest of the way.

"Our defense played great in the second half," Anderson said. "We had a number of sacks especially later in the game."

Senior Austin Schubert scored the final touchdowns on quarterback sneaks on the goalline.

This was the final game for 16 seniors on the Thomas Jefferson roster. Anderson said he was especially happy to send them off with a win.