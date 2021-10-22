Thomas Jefferson ends season on a win

Thomas Jefferson football faced a lot of adversity the season, going winless through the first eight games.
But, the Yellow Jackets finally saw months of hard work pay off in the final game of the season on Friday at Des Moines Hoover, winning 27-20 to cap the season.
"It feels really good," head coach Brant Anderson said. "It feels like the stuff that you're teaching the kids hits home a little bit. It's kind of like validation for the things that you've been doing thing, things you've been teaching. If they really stick to it, you can accomplish things and you can have some success."
The game didn't start how T.J. wanted, with the Huskies taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter off two long pass plays.
The Yellow Jackets fought back and closed the deficit to 20-14 by halftime. Thomas Jefferson's defense stepped up in the second half to shut out the Huskies, and the offense scored 13 points to pull off the win.
"We had a really strong running game tonight," Anderson said. "We recognized early we were able to run the ball on these guys. We stuck with it pretty well. We were able to catch some big plays. We threw a screen that went about 60 yards for a touchdown. Other than that we drove the ball on them pretty well. We used up a lot of clock on a couple drives and finished drives by getting into the endzone."
After Hoover scored on two big pass plays, Thomas Jefferson responded. Senior Reese Schlotfeld scored on a 7-yard rush to cut the deficit to one possession.
"We told our kids, 'Don't panic. We're fine. They just caught a couple breaks,'" Anderson said. "The next drive we went down and scored and that allowed our kids to say we're fine. We had been moving the ball on them but we finished that drive and got into the endzone."
Both teams scored once more in the second quarter, T.J. on its long screen pass to junior Braetyn Couse and Hoover on a tip passed for over 50 yards.
Hoover wouldn't score the rest of the way.
"Our defense played great in the second half," Anderson said. "We had a number of sacks especially later in the game."
Senior Austin Schubert scored the final touchdowns on quarterback sneaks on the goalline.
This was the final game for 16 seniors on the Thomas Jefferson roster. Anderson said he was especially happy to send them off with a win.
"It was almost a sense of a relief to those guys," Anderson said. "As the game was winding down, we got a stop on fourth down late. We came out and had to snap the ball twice .. and just kneed it down. It was like you could see the pressure let off of them after we kneed that second play."