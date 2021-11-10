Three Lynx sign to next level

Abraham Lincoln saw three seniors sign their letter of intent during national signing day on Wednesday.

Josh Dix signed to play basketball at the University of Iowa, Paige Bracker signed to play soccer at Augustana (SD) University and Abby Evers signed to play soccer at Wayne State.

During his junior season, Dix averaged 19.39 points per game, 7.22 rebounds, 4.34 assists, 2.47 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Bracker was a key part of the Lynx defense which limited opponents to under one goal a game in 2020.

Abby Evers played at Thomas Jefferson her first three high school seasons. She was second on the team in goal last year with 16, nearly one goal a game. She also recorded a team-high 16 assists.