Much like the highs and lows of a baseball game, the career of St. Albert senior Brendan Monahan has had it’s successes and challenges.

Things started pretty much as well as he could’ve hoped, as the Falcons won the 2021 1A state championship in baseball. Monahan played in a team-high 43 games, hitting .431 with 41 RBIs and 60 runs scored after getting some playing time as a freshman.

As St. Albert heads into postseason play this year, the experience from the championship will benefit the Falcons this year.

“We had a lot of guys that didn’t play in that tournament when we won, and they got to witness it though,” Monahan said. “And so being able to play and tell them how it is and tell them the experiences you might have and how some of these plays during the game that we mess up in, that’ll come to bite us, so we need to learn from them. So it really just helps prepare for the postseason so that we can go a few more games than just one and done.”

This year, the Falcons have had a fluctuant campaign, heading into the sub-state first round with a record of 19-17. Through the schedule heavy with high-level opponents, Monahan was second in the Hawkeye 10 with 41 RBIs and six home runs. Two-thirds of those homers came in a historic June 20 doubleheader against Denison-Schleswig.

Monahan hit 7-for-8, with all seven hits going for extra bases and four going over the fence for home runs. With 10 RBIs, eight runs, 22 total bases and a walk, the Falcons senior achieved one of the best nights in St. Albert baseball history.

While they’ve missed on some others stepping up, Monahan, Cael Hobbs and Colton Brennan have emerged as senior leaders.

“They’re very good leaders,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said after an 8-7 senior night win over Treynor on June 28, in which Monahan gave up four runs in the top of the seventh to allow the Cardinals to tie the game, but responded with a game-winning single up the middle.

“They’re not very vocal, so they lead by example. And the younger sophomores (and) freshmen have caught on to that. And it has really helped them develop the younger kids.”

Monahan’s own journey from one of those underclassmen to a senior leader hasn’t been without its speed bumps along the way, sometimes in scary and gut-wrenching forms.

Involved in a car accident last summer, Monahan strained his Achilles and was out until the Falcons’ 9-8 district loss against West Harrison.

When football season began shortly after, Monahan was back to playing and was quarterbacking the Falcons offense with 372 passing yards and 498 rushing yards, accounting for six touchdowns.

But then, midway through the season the then-junior QB tore multiple ligaments in the same ankle injured in the car accident. Monahan had surgery and got back just before track season.

“I really didn’t have much time to rest or strengthen it up without playing a sport. So it’s just kind of been into the next, into the next.”

Returning to the track, Monahan earned another medal at Drake University’s Blue Oval, placing seventh in the boys 400 meters.

Above the state championship and the medals, though, Monahan’s fondest memories have been the teammates and connections he’s built.

“The teammates have been awesome, playing with these guys through years and years, even the guys that have graduated, it’s just awesome to look back and think about those moments that you had and how special they were. And that’s really just what I like to think about.”

Another one of those special moments with teammates took place at Chuck Wolever Field on the Falcons’ senior night.

When the ball pinged off Monahan’s bat back up the middle to score the winning run against the Cardinals, the senior capped a remarkable home career with a memorable moment. But perhaps a moment that hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“(I’m) just trying to take it all in, and probably won’t hit me until later a few weeks after but it’s really special and I’m glad to be able to play with my teammates and my coaches and parents and fans and on this field for this team. It’s just been a great time.”

The Falcons opened postseason play against Essex in 1A-8 first round on Saturday.