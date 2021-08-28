Tingley scores big in first race

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth with a time of 21:37.26 in the girls' varsity race.

Coming into the face, Tingley said her goal was to finish in the top 20.

"You go in with a lot of stress, and then when you come out it feels good," she said. "All the support of all the schools just feels really good. ... I'm very excited. My goal was top 20. I'm very happy with that. I'm just glad to see everyone out here enjoying the sport because it's not very common."

Tingley added that her strategy was to get in front of the pact to start the race and then to pick off runners throughout the course.

She wasn't the only local runner to have success, as Glenwood finished with six girls in the top 16 to claim first place as a team. Glenwood finished with a score of 52, edging Harlan by seven points.

Clarinda finished in third with 102, Atlantic placed fourth with 123, St. Albert took fifth with 155, Lewis Central earned sixth with 163, Sioux City North placed seventh with 169, Creston placed eighth with 170, Tri-Center took ninth with 173, Red Oak came in 10th with 238 and Thomas Jefferson placed 11th with 253.