Tingley scores big in first race

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth with a time of 21:37.26 in the girls' varsity race.
Coming into the face, Tingley said her goal was to finish in the top 20.
"You go in with a lot of stress, and then when you come out it feels good," she said. "All the support of all the schools just feels really good. ... I'm very excited. My goal was top 20. I'm very happy with that. I'm just glad to see everyone out here enjoying the sport because it's not very common."
Tingley added that her strategy was to get in front of the pact to start the race and then to pick off runners throughout the course.
She wasn't the only local runner to have success, as Glenwood finished with six girls in the top 16 to claim first place as a team. Glenwood finished with a score of 52, edging Harlan by seven points.
Clarinda finished in third with 102, Atlantic placed fourth with 123, St. Albert took fifth with 155, Lewis Central earned sixth with 163, Sioux City North placed seventh with 169, Creston placed eighth with 170, Tri-Center took ninth with 173, Red Oak came in 10th with 238 and Thomas Jefferson placed 11th with 253.
Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley won the gold medal with a time of 20:04.
Glenwood freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with a seventh-place finish and time of 21:39, senior Rachel Mullennax placed eighth with a 21:39, senior Riley Wiese took 10th with a 21:49, junior Ryley Nebel finished in 13th with a 22:25, freshman Breckyn Petersen came in 14th with a 22:39 and freshman Brooklyn Schultz earned 16th with a 22:43.
Maya Humlicek led Lewis Central, placing 14th with a 22:40.64. Freshman Mahri Manz came in 21st with a 23:38.40, sophomore Isabel McNeal came in 32nd with a 24:29, junior Oliva Arkfeld took 44th with a 25:34, junior Ava McNeal came in 56th with a 27:09 and freshman Ashten Thomson placed 66th with a 30:11.
St. Albert junior Carly McKeever came in 17th with a 22:58, senior Brenna Smith placed 38th with a 25:02, senior Mallory Daley took 43rd with a 25:34, sophomore Kennedy Sanchez ran a 27:53 for 58th and senior Ava Hughes came in 70th with a 33:27.
Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth led the Trojans, who placed 18th with a 23:18, senior Kyla Corrin came in 23rd with a 23:44, senior Karis Corrin finished in 37th with a 24:46, junior Jaden Franke placed 41st with a 25:19 and senior Olivia Matson earned 61st with a 28:26.
Thomas Jefferson senior Jackie Moreno led the Jackets, who placed 33rd with a 24:37, junior Eleana Lemus took 46th with a 26:00, junior Athena Neville ran a 28:49 for 62nd, junior Halye Allen earned 63rd with a 29:33, senior Mackenzie Harstad placed 65th with a 30:02, and senior Regan Gant placed 67th with a 30:14.
Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz placed 36th with a time of 24:45.72.
In the boys' race, Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn led the Titans with a fifth-place finish. He ran a 16:40. Despite the top-five finish, Eichhorn was hoping to run even faster.
Sioux City North won the meet after finishing with the top four runners. Senior William Lohr won the race with a 15:51.
"They're good competition," Eichhorn said of Sioux City North. "We ran against them a couple times last year. They're always good to go run against. (My race) wasn't what I was hoping for at all. I was looking at sub-16, but it was not my day."
Glenwood finished second as a team with 72 points, ADM took third with 96, Lewis Central with fourth with 114, Clarinda was fifth with 148, Atlantic took sixth with 153, Harlan was seventh with 178, St. Albert earned eighth with 206, Shenandoah finished in ninth with 248, Tri-Center took 10th with 254, Red Oak came in 11th with 279, Thomas Jefferson with 12th with 307 and East Mills finished in 13th with 386.
Glenwood was led by sophomore Andrew Smith who ran a 16:42 for sixth place, sophomore Bryant Keller placed 10th with a 17:22, sophomore Liam hays came in 11th with a 17:38, junior Dillon Anderson came in 23rd with an 18:43, sophomore Ashton Wiese placed 24th with an 18:46, junior Jake Shannon finished in 33rd with a 19:16 and senior Andrew Williams ran a 19:55 for 46th.
St. Albert junior Colin Lille led the Falcons with a seventh-place finish after running a 16:49. Junior Adam Denny ran a 19:38 for 41st, sophomore Owen Wise placed 50th with a 20:08, senior Chase Morton came in 54th senior Alex Gast took 65th with a 21:08 and freshman Jacob Boswell took 88th with a 24:46.
Junior Sean McGee led Tri-Center, running an 18:20 for 16th place. Senior Michael Denning came in 53rd with a 20:19, sophomore Christian Dahir placed 58th with a 20:48, senior Cole Meyer placed 69th with a 21:33, senior Drew Georius placed 75th with a 22:03, sophomore Simeon Weers placed 82nd with a 23:06, freshman Kyle McDonald placed 83rd with a 23:32.
Thomas Jefferson was led by senior Roi Soriano who placed 17th with an 18:23, junior Ethan Bose took 66th with a 21:17, junior Mark Markuson finished in 76th with a 22:12, junior Emmanuel Vallin earned 85th with a 24:28, sophomore Nick Berg ran a 24:35 for 86th, junior Asa Nevill placed 87th with a 24:42 and senior Aaron Burney earned 92nd with a 27:25.
Heartland Christian freshman Milner Nicholas placed 20th with an 18:31 and junior Gavin Andersen finished in 74th with a 21:55.
Lewis Central sophomore Kade Diercks came in 22nd with an 18:35, junior Logan Fuller placed 25th with an 18:48, freshman Marshall Arkfeld came in 32nd with a 19:14, senior Jonah Churchill earned 34th with a 19:20, freshman Jaxon Brewer finished in 42nd with a 19:50 and sophomore Luke Woltmann came in 55th with a 20:20.