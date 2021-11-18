Titan bowling hopes to continue success

Lewis Central bowling faced a rollercoaster of a year last season with COVID complications affecting large portions of the season.

Despite dealing with adversity the Titans achieved a high level of success.

“Last season was filled with highs and lows,” head coach Paul Renshaw said. “COVID ran through our team from the beginning of the year all the way up to the end of the season. Going into the season I wasn’t sure what our team would look like due to COVID.

“Once we started sign ups and practice it was clear we were going to be missing some athletes that would have been big contributors for our season. Like many other activities, we were short some athletes due to the pandemic. All in all we maneuvered our way through and ended the season short of where we wanted to be.”

Lewis Central returns many key bowlers this season and hopes to pick up where it left off last year.

In 2020, the Titan boys went W-1 in duals and placed second at multiple tournament including its holiday tournament and the city tournament.

The girls also went 4-1, won the city championship and placed first at two triangular.