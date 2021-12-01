Titans battle but fall to No. 6 Crusaders

Scott also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Hays dished out four assists. Scott also swiped four steals.

Hanafan said he hopes this close game against a top team on the road will build some momentum.

"It's huge. I told the girls, 'If this doesn't give you a little confidence in yourself I don't know what does,'" head he said. "Going up there, playing at Sioux City Heelan, first road game for a bunch of young and inexperienced kids was a good road test.

"They came out after last Tuesday, I have to give them credit, they didn't hold their heads. We practiced hard and their attitudes have been great and its showing."

Hanafan added he was especially proud of how his team improved in handling the ball against pressure.

Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Red Oak.

"Really it was just a great team effort," Hanafan said. "I have to give Lucy and Grace a lot of credit. They worked extremely hard defensively for us tonight. They got some tips, got some steals, got some easy buckets. ... Just a great effort on our kids part and we're just going to keep getting better."

Lewis Central (0-2) 12 14 8 10 -- 44

Bishop Heelan (3-0) 11 13 8 14 -- 46