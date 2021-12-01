Titans battle but fall to No. 6 Crusaders

Lewis Central girls basketball had a chance to beat Class 4A No. 6 Sioux City Bishop Heelan at the buzzer in Tuesday's road game, but fell just short in a 46-44 loss.
Despite the defeat, head coach Chris Hanafan said he was still proud of his team's performance.
"They're one of the better teams over here and we knew that coming into here," he said. "Our girls played extremely well. ... (Heelan) is really good. I'm just so proud of our kids for the way they battled especially the way last Tuesday went. We got better, so that's good."
Heelan started the season with wins over Class 3A No. 1 Orange City Unity Christian and Class 3A No. 4 Cherokee Washington.
Lewis Central is now 0-2 on the season after losing its home opener to Sergeant Bluff-Luton last week.
The teams traded the lead back and forth in the final quarter, but the Heelan Crusaders took advantage of 21 free throw attempts, going 10 of 21 from the line. L.C. went 5 of 11 from the charity stripe.
The Titans had a half-court chance to win at the buzzer, but it fell short.
Sophomore Lucy Scott led all players with 22 points, junior Kylee Brown scored 10 off the bench, junior Gracie Hays added nine, senior Ashlee McKenzie tallied two and freshman Brooke Larsen hit a free throw.
Scott also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Hays dished out four assists. Scott also swiped four steals.
Hanafan said he hopes this close game against a top team on the road will build some momentum.
"It's huge. I told the girls, 'If this doesn't give you a little confidence in yourself I don't know what does,'" head he said. "Going up there, playing at Sioux City Heelan, first road game for a bunch of young and inexperienced kids was a good road test.
"They came out after last Tuesday, I have to give them credit, they didn't hold their heads. We practiced hard and their attitudes have been great and its showing."
Hanafan added he was especially proud of how his team improved in handling the ball against pressure.
Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Red Oak.
"Really it was just a great team effort," Hanafan said. "I have to give Lucy and Grace a lot of credit. They worked extremely hard defensively for us tonight. They got some tips, got some steals, got some easy buckets. ... Just a great effort on our kids part and we're just going to keep getting better."
Lewis Central (0-2) 12 14 8 10 -- 44
Bishop Heelan (3-0) 11 13 8 14 -- 46