Titans battle in home swim meet

Texas Christian University starting quarterback and Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan has come a long way since starting for the Titans as a f…
Heartland boys basketball won its second straight game on Friday afternoon, defeating Griswold 43-24 on the road on Friday afternoon.
Glenwood 72, Thomas Jefferson 60: Glenwood boys basketball held a one-point lead over Thomas Jefferson in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night, but…
SATURDAY
Thursday was a busy night for local wrestling with Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Riverside, Glenwood, Underwood, AHSTW and Tri-Center all…
Treynor hosted the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown on Thursday night where many local wrestlers found success.
Abraham Lincoln earned its second win of the season after knocking off Class 4A No. 11 Glenwood 69-57 in Glenwood on Tuesday night.
Treynor boys basketball fell to Sioux City Heelan on Thursday night at home after being outscored by 18 points in the second half to fall 78-60.
St. Albert 55 Harlan 53: A key third quarter helped the Sainted fend off the Cyclones for their second win of the season and first Hawkeye 10 …
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center bowling were all in action on Monday night.
