Titans battle in home swim meet

The Lewis Central swim team hosted Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Duchesne at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here are a few clips from the swim meet.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p1

Lewis Central’s Patrick Chase competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p2

Lewis Central’s Gavin Rothmeyer competes in the boys 200-yard individual medley event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p4

Lewis Central's Will Getter competes in the boys 100-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p3

Lewis Central's Reilly McMurphy competes in the boys 100-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p5

Lewis Central's Mason Clark competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p6

Lewis Central's Aaron Matulka, right, and Papillion-La Vista's Evan Click, left, compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p7

Lewis Central's Jimmy Koch compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p8

Lewis Central's Gavin Rothmeyer competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p9

Papillion-La Vista's Danielle Barrera-Bojanski competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley event at Titan Pool in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p10

Lewis Central's Jackson Murphy competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p11

Papillion-La Vista's Millie Belik competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly event at Titan Pool in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p12

Lewis Central's Mitch Schultz competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p13

Lewis Central's Aaron Matulka, bottom, and Papillion-La Vista's Evan Click, top, compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p14

Papillion-La Vista's Ben Arens competes in the boys 200-yard medley relay event at Titan Pool in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p15

Papillion-La Vista's Danielle Barrera-Bojanski competes in the girls 200-yard medley relay event at Titan Pool in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
120722-cbn-spo-swimming-p16

Lewis Central's Jimmy Koch pumps his fist after finishing first in the boys 200-yard freestyle event as the LC boys swim team hosts the Papillion-La Vista boys and girls teams and the Omaha Duchesne girls team for a meet at Titan Pool on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
