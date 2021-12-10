Titans bowling splits opener

Lewis Central bowling split a boys and girls doubleheader to open the season on Thursday at Denison-Schleswig. The girls won 2555-2524 while the boys fell 3049-2810.

Lewis Central's Addee Murray led all girls with a two-game series of 404, Aleesha Oden and Sophia Klopenstine both bowled a 367, Faith Renshaw totaled a 261, Alexandria Ford finished with 254 and McKenzie Howard bowled a 243.

Denison-Schleswig won the baker games 947-902, but couldn't come any closer.

Lewis Central's Lucas McDaniel led all boys with a score of 436, Max Thompson bowled a 391, A.J. Schiltz finished with a 384, Caleb Hodtwalker totaled a 379, Ben Lopez tallied a 374 and Ace Hubbard bowled a 295.

Denison-Schleswig won the baker games 996-846.