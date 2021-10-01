Titans cruise on homecoming night

Class 4A No. 8 Lewis Central football forced three turnovers and scored on every offensive possession but two in a 56-0 home win over Des Moines Hoover on homecoming night.
Des Moines Hoover struggled all game and only picked up one first down on offense all game. The improves the Titans’ record to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play
“Guys performed like we needed to,” L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Maybe not as clean as we hoped when we started the game. We saw some different stuff than we saw on film, so we weren’t quite ready. We have to make adjustments sooner than what we did. At the end of the day we’re 2-0 in district and have to continue to get better and execute.”
Hoover falls to 1-5 with the loss. Lewis Central was able to get some second and third-string players reps in the second half.
“It’s about making ourselves better,” Kammrad said. “And, they’re approach to the preparation and how they get ready for games and whether or not they take it for granted. Our intensity and our effort should always be the same.”
After a failed onside kick attempt to open the game, Lewis Central drove down the field going 49 yards in under a minute on five plays. Junior Luciano Fidone rushed for 19 yards on a reverse to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by junior Jonathan Humpal.
Senior Ethen Fishell intercepted a pass on the Huskies' first offensive possession and returned it to the 16-yard line. Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad found senior Brayden Loftin two plays later on a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Loftin said he was happy to help his team get a victory on his last homecoming game.
“It feels great. We’re 2-0 in the district and looking to trek on,” he said. “It was working pretty well. We knew coming in we had to really work on ourselves this week and really get prepared for tougher district games coming up.”
Hoover went three-and-out on its next possession but intercepted a pass to get the ball back.
The Huskies used a defensive pass interference penalty to get near the 50-yard line but were forced to punt shortly after. The Titans then put together a five-play, 70-yard drive over the next four minutes that ended with a 5-yard run by senior Ethen Fishell.
L.C. forced three straight negative plays in a row to force another punt.
The Titans scored on the first play of the second quarter when Kammrad found Humpal on a 5-yard pass to give L.C. a 28-0 lead.
It looked like the Titans might be stopped for the first time after two negative plays to start the drive, but Kammrad connected with Fidone on a 24-yard pass to stretch the lead to 35 points midway through the second quarter.
Lewis Central came up with its second interception on the next drive when sophomore Curtis Witte picked off the Huskies quarterback.
The Titans got into the end zone one more time when Kammrad connected with senior lineman Hunter Deyo on a trick play touchdown.
Deyo, an Iowa State commit, was happy to get a victory on homecoming night. The touchdown was the first of his career.
“Our team did what we knew we were going to do,” he said. “… This is my first Lewis Central touchdown and I was just pumped. We put the play in earlier this week and I can’t believe they called it.”
L.C. scored again on the first offensive possession of the second half when Humpal ran the ball in from three yards out, giving the Titans a 49-0 lead.
Fishell scored on the Titans' next possession from five yards out to give L.C. a 56-0 lead.
Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenwood.
Lewis Central (4-2) 21 21 7 7 -- 56
Des Moines Hoover (1-5) 0 0 0 0 -- 0