Titans cruise on homecoming night

Class 4A No. 8 Lewis Central football forced three turnovers and scored on every offensive possession but two in a 56-0 home win over Des Moines Hoover on homecoming night.

Des Moines Hoover struggled all game and only picked up one first down on offense all game. The improves the Titans’ record to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play

“Guys performed like we needed to,” L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Maybe not as clean as we hoped when we started the game. We saw some different stuff than we saw on film, so we weren’t quite ready. We have to make adjustments sooner than what we did. At the end of the day we’re 2-0 in district and have to continue to get better and execute.”

Hoover falls to 1-5 with the loss. Lewis Central was able to get some second and third-string players reps in the second half.

“It’s about making ourselves better,” Kammrad said. “And, they’re approach to the preparation and how they get ready for games and whether or not they take it for granted. Our intensity and our effort should always be the same.”