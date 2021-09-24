Titans cruise past Jackets

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central football wasted no time in Friday’s game against Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium, scoring on every first-half possession but one in a 49-20 win.

Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to give the Titans a 42-6 lead at halftime.

The game was the first district game for both teams. The win improved Lewis Central’s record to 3-2 and dropped Thomas Jefferson to 0-5.

“It’s good to start off (districts) 1-0,” Kammrad said. “Our O-line played great and our ability to get open in space and complete passes (led to our offensive success). It feels really good to get a couple touchdowns on the board, gain some confidence back to move onto next week. Our backs are against the walls right now. We have two losses already. We can’t afford another one so we just have to keep going.”

Lewis Central head coach, Justin Kammard said he saw some positives but said the Titans still have some things they need to work on. But, added Lewis Central accomplished its main goal of starting districts with a victory.

“You have to start off on the right foot, and we accomplished that,” Justin Kammrad said. “The other thing was how effective are we and will we be able to execute to our standard.