Titans cruise past Jackets

Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central football wasted no time in Friday’s game against Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium, scoring on every first-half possession but one in a 49-20 win.
Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to give the Titans a 42-6 lead at halftime.
The game was the first district game for both teams. The win improved Lewis Central’s record to 3-2 and dropped Thomas Jefferson to 0-5.
“It’s good to start off (districts) 1-0,” Kammrad said. “Our O-line played great and our ability to get open in space and complete passes (led to our offensive success). It feels really good to get a couple touchdowns on the board, gain some confidence back to move onto next week. Our backs are against the walls right now. We have two losses already. We can’t afford another one so we just have to keep going.”
Lewis Central head coach, Justin Kammard said he saw some positives but said the Titans still have some things they need to work on. But, added Lewis Central accomplished its main goal of starting districts with a victory.
“You have to start off on the right foot, and we accomplished that,” Justin Kammrad said. “The other thing was how effective are we and will we be able to execute to our standard.
“It was okay. We did some good things. We did some things that are uncharacteristic that we still have to fix. We got a lot of guys into play so that factors in a little bit. You’re happy with the victory, you’re happy with the district win. That’s what we set out to do with these guys. We just have to continue to keep playing and keep working and keep striving to execute.”
Thomas Jefferson struggled on offense in the first half but did find some success mostly through junior quarterback Austin Schubert.
Senior Lane Tolman also had a big play on a 60-yard kick return. A couple of drives later Schubert connected with junior Hayden Kramer on a 24-yard completion.
The Yellow Jackets' lone first-half touchdown came midway through the second quarter. Schubert started the drive with a 55-yard pass to Kramer and connected with Reese Schlotfeld on a 20-yard completion for a touchdown.
The second half didn’t change much as Thomas Jefferson fumbled on the first play and L.C. scored four plays later.
Thomas Jefferson showed its resolve the rest of the game, scoring two more touchdowns. Schubert connected with senior Blayke Brennan and Tolman in the second half to scored 14 points.
Justin Kammrad said he was proud of his team’s effort throughout the game.
“I thought we played with some really good energy,” he said. “We did some really good things. The game plan coming in was to break some of our tendencies and work on some of the stuff we have been struggling with. We did some good stuff here and there. We still have to fine tune some stuff and get better. I’m happy with the energy.”
Kammrad also added that he was happy with how his quarterback played in the first half.
“We put a lot on his plate,” Justin Kammrad said on Braylon Kammrad’s performance. “He has to be the field general back there and he’s been challenged too, to continue to execute. He has plenty of guys around him that can make some plays and do some good things when they get the ball in their hands.”
Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson head coach Brant Anderson said he was proud of how the team fought in the second half.
“L.C. is an explosive team,” Anderson said. “We had to get some breaks, we had to play really well in the first half. We didn’t do that. They got some quick scores. The punt returns really hurt us. We just couldn’t get any field position that whole first quarter. … The dominoes didn’t fall the right way for us to be in like our plan was.
“… Once we were at that point at halftime we said there’s two ways any team can go at this point. You can just say, ‘whatever, this game is over.’ And just wallow around. Or, you can go out and fight and use this as a practice. We got four more district games to go. How are you going to get better, by playing the team that’s probably the best in the district.”
Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday vs Des Moines Hover at home. Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dallas-Center Grimes.
Lewis Central (3-2) 21 21 7 0 -- 49