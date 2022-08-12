Titans look to create new journey to replicate success

Lewis Central football, the defending Class 4A state champs, is almost ready to take the field and begin the quest to defend their title.

However, the Titans are not going to call this season a quest for a repeat. With every team starting with a new slate this season, head coach Justin Kammrad reminds this team that this is a different group that needs to find its own way of being successful.

“We don’t want to use the term repeat, Kammrad said. “The reason we don’t is because this is a new team and a new group. It’s more about going out there doing everything again and proving that this is a good football team. We talk about how did we get there last year and how is this group going to get there and just get these guys again to believe in the process of what we’re trying to do and what we’re all about in terms of work ethic and commitment.”

While some key athletes graduated and are out of the program now, the Titans still possess plenty of firepower. So much so, that the Titans believe they can not only make another deep run but remain a state title contender.

However, Kammrad and the Titans still know this is a different group than last year and there’s plenty of work to be done first.

“There’s a sense of confidence and renewed spirit for our guys coming in this year,” Kammrad said. “They completely understand that this is a new year, a new team with new players, some at different positions. They know there is work to be done. We’re not going to look back, we’re always going to keep moving forward and do a day-by-day process of keeping things rolling in the right direction.

“We had a really good senior class and a lot of really good football players. Right now it is about just finding the right pieces to the puzzle. There are a lot of guys who are competing for those open jobs which have increased the overall competitiveness level at practice. Our guys are working their tails off, and they want to be the guy who’s out there on Friday night playing under the lights. We’re still trying to figure some of that out, but it’s been very competitive and I feel very good about the guys we have here.”

With seniors like Hunter Deyo now at Iowa State, and Brayden Loftin at Kansas State, among multiple others, there’s not just talent to make up for, but leadership as well. Fortunately for Lewis Central, last year’s talented junior class has been stepping up to the call.

“The biggest thing from these juniors has been the maturity level,” Kammrad said. “Seeing the step into an even bigger leadership role than last year, in helping maintain our culture of how we practice and how we prepare. We’re going to be leaning a lot on these guys, they can’t sit back and wait for someone else to make things happen, they got to go out and make it happen themselves. Everyone, but one had perfect attendance over the offseason, and everyone has bought into our program.”

Some of the names and faces will change this season as well some bit of the Titan’s style of play.

“With some new players in new positions, you got to find what fits best for everyone,” Kammrad said. “We’re still trying to do that offensively, but overall we feel really good about all of our skill players. On the defensive side, our biggest thing is that we want to play tough and physical. We want to fly to the football, force turnovers by applying pressure, and get our offense back on the field. We took a big hit losing some key defensive guys, but I feel like we still have even better depth than we did last year all around.

“Our schedule is a grind. Underwood is going to give us a big test, they’re a great football team and made the quarterfinals last year. Then you roll straight through to several playoff teams. Harlan being next poses a battle with another state champion. Carlisle is another playoff contender, then Norwalk and Indianola come up and that’s just the non-district schedule. These first five games will be a grind and we’ll find out a lot about our football team early. But at the end of the day this is the kind of schedule we want, and as defending champions we know we’re going to get everyone’s best game.”

Listed below is the complete 2022 Lewis Central football schedule.

Aug. 18, Underwood, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25, Harlan Community, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, Indianola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Des Moines Hoover, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21, Winterset, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 Playoffs (TBD)