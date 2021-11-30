Titans lose opener but remain optimistic

Lewis Central boys basketball lost its season opener on Monday at Urbandal 48-42, but head coach Dan Miller said the Titans still have high goals for the season.

Lewis Central led 10-8 after the first quarter but Urbandale found its rhythm and took a 21-17 lead by halftime. The Urbandale J-Hawks extended their lead to 36-27 in the third quarter.

“It was a good first game for us,” Miller said. “To go on the road and play against a quality opponent like Urbandale was a good first game for us. Our guys played very hard and I thought we played extremely well defensively. We had a couple balls go in and our at crucial points during the game that could have changed the complexion of it. Overall we were very pleased.”

Wyatt Hatcher scored nine points, Trenton Johnette finished with nine, JC Dermody totaled nine, Cole Arnold collected eight, Colby Souther tallied six and Devin Nailor added one.

Johnette grabbed 11 rebounds and Dermody dished out three assists and swiped two steals.

Last season, Lewis Central had multiple long win streaks, but ended the year losing five straight to finish with a 10-10 record.

The Titans return nearly everyone off that team and are hoping for improvement this year.