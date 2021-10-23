Titans out gut Winterset, secure district crown

Trailing for the first time in the game the Titan offense looked to muster out another answer. After some big runs from Humpal, and some passes from Kammrad. The Titans marched all the way to a 4th and goal situation on the Winterset 2-yard line. The Titans sent out junior Boston Hensley to kick a 17-yard field goal and Hensley put it through to give L.C. the lead back 38-37 with 3:15 left to play.

The Huskies marched down near the Titan's 20-yard line with under 10 seconds left to play. The Titan defense sacked senior Husky QB Caden Kleemeier back at the 38-yard line forcing one last play with three seconds left. Kleemeier heaved a hail mary to the end zone but had his pass swatted down to the grass sealing the win and the district title for Lewis Central.

“We started off hot and our defense really came to play in the second half,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We knew after their field goal we had to make plays, get a few first downs and just get drives to keep the clock running and we did that.

“This is huge getting to play the playoffs at home. We just got to keep this streak going all the way to the dome.”

Braylon Kammrad had a rushing touchdown for the Titans as well and completed 17 of his 19 passes for 199 yards.