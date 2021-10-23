Titans out gut Winterset, secure district crown

WINTERSET - The battle for the Class 4A district six football championship went right down to the wire as a lot thought it would.
But, it was Class 4A No. 6 Lewis Central’s defense batting down a pass in the end zone to defeat Class 4A No. 5 Winterset 38-37 on Friday on the road.
“This game had everything you wanted in a big-time football game,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “There were ups and downs, good plays and bad plays, there was a little bit of everything in this game. Give credit to Winterset, they played hard and really brought it to us and kept finding ways to come back.
“Our guys were very resilient. We didn’t give up, or give in to adversity when it came. We’ve been in tight situations like this before in the season with battles at Harlan and Indianola. But, we did just enough good things to get the win and I couldn’t be prouder of the players, the coaching staff for getting this district title.”
The Titans struck first with a touchdown and a defensive stop. The Titans were looking to take control of the game early as junior Jonathan Humpal scored one of his three total rushing touchdowns to give Lewis Central a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Huskies finally found their way into the end zone early in the second quarter as Winterset senior Dawson Forgy scored his first touchdown of the night.
The Titan offense answered right back as Humpal powered into the end zone from a yard out to put LC up two scores again. However, the Huskies run game came to life again as Forgy found the end zone again via a two-yard power run, to bring the game back within a score, 21-14.
Needing another score, the Titan offense was up to the task and did just that as Humpal put the Titans up 28-14 after a five-yard touchdown run. But the Huskies struck again with just 17 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 28-21 at the break.
The offense was rolling but the defense knew they needed to make more plays to finish this game off.
“Forgy is a great running back,” senior Hunter Deyo said. “At halftime, I was saying our offense was doing great, and defensively we weren’t doing terrible, but we know we needed to change some things up. I was saying if we miss a play, oh well, let’s move on to the next one, we needed to keep high energy and it paid off. ”
Deyo had five solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Leading the tackles for the Titans was senior Wyatt Hatcher with seven tackles and two tackles for loss and Nick Miller also had seven tackles to go with four tackles for loss.
The Titan defense got a stop on the Husky’s opening second-half drive. After a fumble on the punt return, the Titan defense made another stop. Things were seemingly tilting more toward Lewis Central’s favor until adversity hit.
On the Titan’s first play from scrimmage in the second half junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad’s screen pass was intercepted and returned 41 yards for a touchdown. After a successful point-after kick, Winterset had tied the game at 28-28.
The Titans needed an answer and Humpal gave them one in the form of an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put the visiting Titans back in front 35-28 with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think that play was us showing who the tougher opponent was,” Humpal said. “We faced a lot of adversity there and I got to credit the guys, they gave me some blocks and a hole to run through. They set it up for me and I did the rest.”
Humpal would have 197 yards rushing on 28 carries and three touchdowns to go with his 80-yard kick return for a touchdown.
The Huskies remained persistent though, continuing their rushing attack, Forgy ran 59 yards for a touchdown to seemingly tie the game again. However, one of the Titan linemen got a hand on the kick which caused the kick hit right below the crossbar to fall just short, thus keeping Lewis Central in front 35-34 after three quarters.
It became a defensive chess match in the fourth quarter as both offenses strung some drive together but no one was able to find the end zone again. However, midway through the fourth quarter, Winterset kicked a 27-yard field goal through the uprights to take its first lead 37-35.
Trailing for the first time in the game the Titan offense looked to muster out another answer. After some big runs from Humpal, and some passes from Kammrad. The Titans marched all the way to a 4th and goal situation on the Winterset 2-yard line. The Titans sent out junior Boston Hensley to kick a 17-yard field goal and Hensley put it through to give L.C. the lead back 38-37 with 3:15 left to play.
The Huskies marched down near the Titan's 20-yard line with under 10 seconds left to play. The Titan defense sacked senior Husky QB Caden Kleemeier back at the 38-yard line forcing one last play with three seconds left. Kleemeier heaved a hail mary to the end zone but had his pass swatted down to the grass sealing the win and the district title for Lewis Central.
“We started off hot and our defense really came to play in the second half,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We knew after their field goal we had to make plays, get a few first downs and just get drives to keep the clock running and we did that.
“This is huge getting to play the playoffs at home. We just got to keep this streak going all the way to the dome.”
Braylon Kammrad had a rushing touchdown for the Titans as well and completed 17 of his 19 passes for 199 yards.
“The momentum this gives us is huge,” Deyo added “We can get a ring. I truly believe it. We can get a ring at the end of this season.”
“This is huge,” Humpal added. “We are going to watch the film on Sunday and practice our butts off throughout the week and get it done at home next Friday.”
With the win, Lewis Central is guaranteed at least one home playoff game, and opponent and time have yet to be announced. Check back soon for further information on the Titan’s first-round game as well as photos for this game.
Lewis Central (7-2) 14 14 7 3 -- 38
Winterset (7-2) 0 21 13 3 -- 37