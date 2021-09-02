Titans outswim Tigers

Lewis Central swimming only won four of 11 events, but pulled out an 82-81 win on the road at Carroll in the first dual of the season.

The Titans victory came after multiple swimmers finished in second and third.

Kylie Brown picked up two of the golds, winning the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.16 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.06.

Sydney Collins won the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.76 and the Titans won the 200 medley relay with a team of Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Hannah Steinmetz. That team ran a 1:57.61.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg said he was happy to see his team pull out the victory.

Lewis Central is in action next at at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a road dual against Council Bluffs swimming.