Titans outswim Tigers
Titans outswim Tigers

20201018_spo_swimming_1

Lewis Central’s Hannah Steinmetz, top, faces off with Carroll’s Beth Runneberg, bottom, in the 200-yard freestyle event during the L.C. Melissa Fender Invite last season.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central swimming only won four of 11 events, but pulled out an 82-81 win on the road at Carroll in the first dual of the season.

The Titans victory came after multiple swimmers finished in second and third.

Kylie Brown picked up two of the golds, winning the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.16 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.06.

Sydney Collins won the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.76 and the Titans won the 200 medley relay with a team of Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Hannah Steinmetz. That team ran a 1:57.61.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg said he was happy to see his team pull out the victory.

Lewis Central is in action next at at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a road dual against Council Bluffs swimming.

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year's state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Pekny top of his class
Pekny top of his class

Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.

Tingley scores big in first race
Tingley scores big in first race

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Riverside runner up at AHSTW
Riverside runner up at AHSTW

Riverside volleyball won three matches on Saturday, finishing runner up in the AHSTW Invite. The Bulldogs finished 3-2 with wins over Thomas J…

Area football wrap

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 14: Underwood senior Joey Anderson rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a week one victory at home. He…

TJ wins one in AHSTW Invite
TJ wins one in AHSTW Invite

Thomas Jefferson volleyball showed fatigue after playing its nine matches in three days but picked up one win at the AHSTW Invite on Saturday.

Turek, USA win first two
Turek, USA win first two

Council Bluffs native Josh Turek and Team USA's paralympic basketball team has started 2-0 in Tokyo earning wins over Germany on Wednesday nig…

