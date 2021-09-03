Titans roll Wildcats for first win

Lewis Central football gave up the opening touchdown in its home opener on Friday, but ran away the rest of the way, scoring on every one of its offensive possessions to win 70-22.

The win was the first of the season for the Titans, who bounced back after losing to Harlan in week one.

“Obviously, anytime you have the game that you had last week, there was a lot that needed to be fixed,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “The guys were challenged all week in many different aspects. They responded.”

Carlisle ran the opening kickoff back to the 13-yard line and scored four plays later on a 10yard run by senior Archer Ogbourne. The Wildcats converted the two-point try to take an eight-point lead less than two minutes into the game.

Junior Jonathan Humpal exploded on the second play of the drive for a 61-yard rushing touchdown. The touchdown cut the Wildcats lead to one.

“We gave up the kickoff right away and gave up eight points right away and I think that was a wake up call,” Kammrad said. “For whatever reason that’s the game of football and that’s how it goes. Our guys played well all around. We did a lot of good things and we’ll continue to get better.”