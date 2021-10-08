Titans run at stacked Fort Dodge Invite

"There was actually two 3A kids ahead of him tonight, so in terms of 4A schools he would have been ninth. That was good. He had a good first two miles and kind of held on to get a top-15 finish tonight."

Eichhorn's time was two seconds faster than he ran at the state meet last year.

Eichhorn wasn't the only Titan to impress his head coach.

"Kade Dierks had a good one," he said. "Logan Fuller kind of came around for us tonight. He was our number two guy. It was good to see him back up there contributing for us. I'm happy to see him back up top for us again.

"On the girls side, Mahri Manz had a great race. She really moved up. She kind of started in the middle of the pack and kind of worked her way up. She got a PR for us tonight ans was our number one runner. It was great to see that. Maya (Humlicek) was right behind her. They continue to battle, taking turns, one, two. It's fun to see them making each other better."

Glenwood sophomore Bryant Keller was the fastest Ram with a time of 16:33.