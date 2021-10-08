 Skip to main content
Titans run at stacked Fort Dodge Invite
Ethan Eichhorn

Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (149) and Glenwood’s Andrew Smith (133) near the finish line on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central cross country received a first-hand preview of the state cross country course on Thursday during the Fort Dodge Invite.

The Titans also got a look at some of the top teams in the state, including Sioux City North, West Des Moines Dowling and Johnston.

The L.C. boys finished 19th as a team out of 26, and the girls took 20th out of 22.

"We ran pretty well," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "It was a great opportunity for our kids tonight to fun up here in Fort Dodge on the State Meet course. That was really fun. It was a good chance for them to see some really good competition.

"It was probably the best competition we'll see all year during a regular season meet. We were very happy with how they ran. It was a good night for both the boys and girls squads."

The Glenwood boys were also at the meet and took 17th.

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn led the L.C. boys with an 11th-place finish after running the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 18 seconds. Freshman Mahri Manz paced the girls with a time of 21:58, finishing in 102nd.

"That was really good," May said of Eichhorn's 11th-place finish. "Coming in with the top three teams in 4A were here tonight. Getting 11th in this field was great.

"There was actually two 3A kids ahead of him tonight, so in terms of 4A schools he would have been ninth. That was good. He had a good first two miles and kind of held on to get a top-15 finish tonight."

Eichhorn's time was two seconds faster than he ran at the state meet last year.

Eichhorn wasn't the only Titan to impress his head coach.

"Kade Dierks had a good one," he said. "Logan Fuller kind of came around for us tonight. He was our number two guy. It was good to see him back up there contributing for us. I'm happy to see him back up top for us again.

"On the girls side, Mahri Manz had a great race. She really moved up. She kind of started in the middle of the pack and kind of worked her way up. She got a PR for us tonight ans was our number one runner. It was great to see that. Maya (Humlicek) was right behind her. They continue to battle, taking turns, one, two. It's fun to see them making each other better."

Glenwood sophomore Bryant Keller was the fastest Ram with a time of 16:33.

Sioux City North took home the boys' title, and Ames finished first in the girls' standings. Individually, Dallas Center-Grimes senior Aidan Ramsey won gold in the boys' race with a 15:29. West Des Moines Valley sophomore Addison Dorenkamp won the girls' race with an 18:17.

Lewis Central and Glenwood are in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Hawkeye-10 Conference meet at Glenwood Lake Park.

Boys Team Results

1. Sioux City North - 41 - 2 3 4 12 20

2. Dowling - 73 - 5 8 13 17 30

3. Johnston - 114 - 6 7 26 35 40

4. Norwalk - 153 - 14 21 29 42 47

5. Dallas Center-Grimes - 159 - 1 22 37 48 51 

6. Waukee Northwest - 162 - 16 31 33 38 44

7. Ankeny Centennial - 218 - 25 28 39 52 74

8. Ankeny - 236 - 24 32 49 60 71

9. Urbandale - 239 - 27 34 56 58 64

10. Southeast Polk - 360 - 10 65 87 96 102

11. Indianola - 366 - 19 41 69 114 123

12. Valley - 405 - 15 70 8 106 116

13. Carlisle - 412 - 62 75 83 85 107

14. Des Moines Roosevelt - 432 - 73 77 90 92 100

15. Mason City - 438 - 36 84 93 101 124

16. Ames - 442 - 68 88 94 95 97

17. Glenwood - 457 - 18 63 112 130 134

18. Newton - 479 - 9 67 118 133 152

19. Lewis Central - 485 - 11 104 113 121 136 145

20. Waukee - 507 - 23 108 119 126 131

21. Sioux City East - 563 - 50 99 125 138 151

22. Sioux City Heelan - 620 - 89 109 127 147 148

23. St. Edmond - 654 - 72 128 146 150 158

24. Ballard - 725 - 82 154 155 161 173

25. Fort Dodge - 794 - 139 144 165 171 715

26. Boone - 798 - 149 153 162 166 168

Boys Individual Results 

1. Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes - 15:29

2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North - 15:38

3. William Lohr, Sioux City North - 15:41

4. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North - 15:45

5. Jackson Heidesch, Dowling - 15:52

6. Jaxson Plumb, Johnston - 15:53

7. Carter Eckhoff, Johnston - 16:00

8. Tyler Schweizer, Dowling - 16:08

9. Jackson Mace-Maynard, Newton - 16:13

10. Carson Owens, Southeast Polk - 16:17

11. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central - 16:18

18. Bryant Keller, Glenwood - 16:33

67. Liam Hays, Glenwood - 17:17

119. Logan Fuller, Lewis Central - 18:01

128. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood - 18:11.5

129. Kade Diercks, Lewis Central - 18:11.9

139. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central - 18:21

152. Maverick Mixan, Glenwood - 18:37

158. Jackson Giffin, Glenwood - 18:42

160. Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central - 18:45

167. Jake Shannon, Glenwood - 18:51

174. Jonah Churchill, Lewis Central - 18:59

191. Richard Selken, Lewis Central - 19:29

212. Shawn Coleman, Lewis Central - 20:19

219. Drew White, Lewis Central - 20:34

220. Caleb Bonsack, Lewis Central - 20:39

Girls Team Results 

1. Ames - 99 - 6 8 12 34 39

2. Roosevelt - 100 - 5 17 19 23 36 

3. Dowling - 115 - 10 18 28 29 30

4. Ankeny Centennial - 123 - 7 20 21 25 50

5. Ankeny - 135 - 4 15 37 38 41

6. Valley - 142 - 1 2 32 52 55

7. Urbandale - 186 - 13 22 24 58 69

8. Waukee - 228 - 14 26 57 65 66

9. Ballard - 243 - 3 16 59 61 104

10. Dallas Center-Grimes - 253 - 43 44 47 48 71

11. Southeast Polk - 258 - 27 31 42 77 81

12. Carlisle - 300 - 11 45 60 70 114

13. Indianola - 336 - 33 51 64 88 100

14. Johnston - 376 - 46 74 76 89 91

15. Norwalk - 401 - 9 78 99 105 110

16. Sioux City Heelan - 409 - 35 68 82 101 123

17. Waukee Northwest - 442 - 80 83 84 97 98

18. Newton - 516 - 54 103 109 115 135

19. St. Edmond - 546-  85 93 118 124 126

20. Lewis Central - 631 - 102 107 136 140 146

21. Sioux City North - 676 - 129 132 133 139 143

22. Boone - 704 - 125 137 145 147 150

Girls Individual Results 

1. Addison Dorenkamp, Valley - 18:17

2. Kamryn Ensley, Valley - 18:25

3. Paityn Noe, Ballard - 18:31

4. Alli Macke, Ankeny - 18:33

5. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East - 18:38

6. Abi Hahn, Roosevelt - 18:44

7. Claire Helmers, Ames - 18:48

8. Rondi Quass, Ankeny Centennial - 19:14

9. Marley Turk, Ames - 19:22

10. Breelie Mauro, Norwalk - 19:29

119. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central - 21:58

124. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central - 22:03

171. Isabel McNeal, Lewis Central - 23:30

176. Makenzie Stephens, Lewis Central - 23:59

185. Olivia Arkfeld, Lewis Central - 25:37

188. Elise Mullenix, Lewis Central - 27:38

189. Ashten Thomson, Lewis Central - 27:55

194. Isabella Burgett, Lewis Central - 32:47

