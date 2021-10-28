Titans start postseason journey

Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football starts its playoff journey on Friday with a game against Spencer at home. Both teams enter the game with a record of 7-2.

The Titans are no stranger to the postseason having made the playoffs the last seven seasons. L.C. made the quarterfinals last year and the semifinals the two previous years before.

“You’re at the point of the year where there’s 16 teams left,” L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. “You win and you move on or you lose and you’re done. Obviously from that perspective the season is different. There’s no tomorrow if you lose. ... Playoff experience time for these guys, a lot of them have it. They’ve played in the dome, they’ve played in some quarterfinal games. They’ve done it all.”

L.C. football will have to slow down Spencer’s triple option attack if it hopes to move on to the quarterfinals. The Tigers have rushed for 2422 yards and 30 touchdowns this season on 399 carries.

“Keys to the game, especially this time of year is first and foremost you have to protect the football,” Kammrad said. “Turnover can kill you especially in this game where they like to grind out the clock and they like to hold onto the football as much as they can. Turnovers are definitely going to kill you.”