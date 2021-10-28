Titans start postseason journey

Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football starts its playoff journey on Friday with a game against Spencer at home. Both teams enter the game with a record of 7-2.
The Titans are no stranger to the postseason having made the playoffs the last seven seasons. L.C. made the quarterfinals last year and the semifinals the two previous years before.
“You’re at the point of the year where there’s 16 teams left,” L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. “You win and you move on or you lose and you’re done. Obviously from that perspective the season is different. There’s no tomorrow if you lose. ... Playoff experience time for these guys, a lot of them have it. They’ve played in the dome, they’ve played in some quarterfinal games. They’ve done it all.”
L.C. football will have to slow down Spencer’s triple option attack if it hopes to move on to the quarterfinals. The Tigers have rushed for 2422 yards and 30 touchdowns this season on 399 carries.
“Keys to the game, especially this time of year is first and foremost you have to protect the football,” Kammrad said. “Turnover can kill you especially in this game where they like to grind out the clock and they like to hold onto the football as much as they can. Turnovers are definitely going to kill you.”
Kammrad also pointed to special teams as a key component of the game.
Conversely they’ve only thrown the ball 49 times.
Senior quarterback Evan Johnson is one of the main cogs for the Spencer offense. He has 487 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 120 carries.
“They’re a flexbone triple option team,” Kammrad said. “Three running backs and a quarterback are all going to carry the football for them in different ways. They’re going to try to get the ball to different guys at certain times. They’re very well coached in it and disciplined in their approach.
“Their quarterback is the catalyst of what they do and sort of makes that engine run for them. Offensilvey they’re going to run the football, but try to hit some shots every now and again.”
Lewis Central hasn’t seen the triple option this season, but Kammrad is familiar with it from previous season.
The Tiger’s defense has also caused teams problems. Through nine games Spencer has held opponents to under 13 points per game.
“They’re going to play some different coverages,” Kammrad said. “They’re going to bring a lot of pressure. They’re going to get after you both in the run game and the pass game. They fill up the box a little bit. They’re going to challenge us that way.”
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Titan Stadium.