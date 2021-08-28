Titans swallow tough loss in Harlan

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year's quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through the third quarter.
The Cyclones didn't go out quietly and outscored the Titans 29-7 over the next 21 minutes to win 36-29.
L.C. had a chance to win at the end trailing by seven with six seconds left in the game and 14 yards away from the end zone.
Lewis Central threw the ball towards the end zone, and the Harlan defense tipped the pass. But, senior Brayden Loftin dove for the ball in the endzone. Loftin came up with the ball, but the referee ruled the ball hit the ground, ending the game.
"It really stings to come out on the losing end, but I'm really proud of our guys," head coach Justin Kammrad said. "They showed resiliency to give themselves a shot at the end of the game. We were riding pretty high there at halftime and playing some really good football."
L.C. started off hot, intercepting Harlan's first pass. The Titans scored the first 14 points in the first quarter before Harlan answered with seven minutes to go in the first half.
Lewis Central scored another touchdown after a fake punt and a long pass from junior Braylon Kammrad.
"We were doing some really good things," Kammrad said. "We really had ourselves in a great position."
Harlan responded moments later, scoring midway through the third to cut the lead to 22-14.
Junior Jonathan Humpal helped Lewis Central extend its lead to 29-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Harlan started its comeback on the next drive.
The Cyclones cut the lead to 29-22 with just under seven minutes left in the game and then forced a fumble, setting up the game-tying touchdown.
Harlan then forced a three-and-out and scored on the next play to go up 35-29 with under two minutes to go.
Lewis Central put together one final drive but fell short on the final play of the game.
Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Carlisle.
"I think the biggest thing we tell our guys is we kind of let that one get away," Kammrad said. "Harlan outplayed us in the last five minutes of that ball game, but our kids fought back. ... It was two really good football teams. There was a lot of experience on both sides. It's just very unfortunate for our guys."