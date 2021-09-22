Titans sweep Cyclones

Lewis Central volleyball seems to be finding its grove at the right time.

The Titans swept Harlan on Tuesday on the road, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15, to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

L.C. is now 4-9 on the season.

Lewis Central is 17-9 against Harlan since 2007 and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings.

No stats were available for the match.

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:15 p.m. tonight at home against Shenandoah.

Harlan (10-9) 20 19 15 -- 0

Lewis Central (4-9) 25 25 25 -- 3