Titans sweep Cyclones
Titans sweep Cyclones

Clarinda’s Paige Millikan (3) and another defender get their hands up as Lewis Central’s Anna Strohmeier (12) hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Lewis Central volleyball seems to be finding its grove at the right time. 

The Titans swept Harlan on Tuesday on the road, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15, to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

L.C. is now 4-9 on the season. 

Lewis Central is 17-9 against Harlan since 2007 and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings. 

No stats were available for the match. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:15 p.m. tonight at home against Shenandoah. 

Harlan (10-9) 20 19 15 -- 0

Lewis Central (4-9) 25 25 25 -- 3

