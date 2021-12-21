 Skip to main content
Titans swim past Thunderbirds

  • Updated
Lewis Central

Lewis Central swimming won seven of the 11 events on Tuesday in a home meet against Bellevue West to defeat the Thunderbirds 108-59.

The Titans started the dual with a victory in the 200 yard medley relay after the team of Jack Robbins, David Gann, Patrick Chase and Gavin Rothmeyer defeated Bellevue West with a time of one minute, 49.27 seconds.

Davis also won the 200 free with a time of 2:01.89, defeating Nathan Nixon of Bellevue West by nearly seven seconds.

Tayen Blair gave L.C. the victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.91 and Gabe Patton came in second for the Titans with a 2:13.80.

Bellevue West’s Ryan Bartlett swan a 2:16.74.

The Thunderbirds picked up a win in the 50 free when Bryant Horbach swan a 23.37, defeating Lewis Central’s Gavin Rothmeyer who placed second with a 23.75.

Chase earned another win in the 100 butterfly with a 55.27 and David Gann came in second with a 1:02.13.

Horbach earned another win for Bellevue West in the 100 free with a 51.73, edging out L.C.’s Patton who swam a 52.92.

In the seventh race, Davis won the 500 free with a 5:37.97, narrowly defeating teammate Harrison Sprecher by under a second.

Lewis Central won the 200 free relay with a team of Bradlee Zitek, Reilly McMurphy, Gann and Davis. That group swam a 1:42.49.

Bartlett added another victory for the Thunderbirds in the 100 backstroke when he swam a 1:00.54, defeating Gann who swam a 1:00.99.

Chase swam a 1:08.65 in the 100 breastroke to defeat Bellevue West’s Nathan Nixon by seven seconds.

The Thunderbirds won the final race of the evening in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Bartlett, Josh Bugay, Caleb Decker and Bryant Horbach who swam a 3:38.22. The Titans came in second with a squad of Zitek, Jimmy Koch, Gavin Rothmeyer and Chase who swam a 3:42.79.

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Millard West.

