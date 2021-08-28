Titans take tough loss in Harlan

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year's state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through the third quarter.

The Cyclones didn't go out quietly and outscored the Titans 29-7 over the next 21 minutes to win 36-29.

L.C. had a chance to win at the end trailing by seven with six seconds left in the game and 14 yards away from the end zone.

Lewis Central threw the ball towards the end zone, and the Harlan defense tipped the pass. But, senior Brayden Loftin dove for the ball in the endzone. Loftin came up with the ball, but the referee ruled the ball hit the ground, ending the game.

"It really stings to come out on the losing end, but I'm really proud of our guys," head coach Justin Kammrad said. "They showed resiliency to give themselves a shot at the end of the game. We were riding pretty high there at halftime and playing some really good football."

L.C. started off hot, intercepting Harlan's first pass. The Titans scored the first 14 points in the first quarter before Harlan answered with seven minutes to go in the first half.

Lewis Central scored another touchdown after a fake punt and a long pass from junior Braylon Kammrad.