Class 4A No. 7 Lewis Central and Glenwood met in a battle of two Hawkeye 10 unbeatens on Thursday night in Glenwood that, like many past meetings, did not disappoint.

The Titans and Rams needed all five sets to decide a winner, but in the end, LC prevailed 3-2.

“We really challenged our girls to step up their blocking tonight after working on it in practice a lot,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “Prior to this game we haven’t gotten much production that way and tonight we challenged them to get more touches on the ball, but I’ll take all the blocks we got instead.

“We knew coming in they were going to be a tough challenge with the hitters they have and that’s just our history. This historically tends to be a five-set match and tonight did not disappoint.”

The teams traded early leads until the Rams threatened to run away with set one, leading 19-16. The Titans scored five straight points to regain the lead and scored nine of the game’s last 11 to win set one 25-21 after some late kills from Brooke Larsen and a set-sealing kill from Ashlynne Havermann.

The Titans’ net presence continued with some power from the likes of Anna Strohmeier, Havermann, and Brooke Larsen leading the charge, boosting LC to a commanding 25-16 win in set two.

“We work a lot on our plays around the net,” Larsen said. “We really focused on our blocking tonight and I’m really glad that paid off tonight and then had multiple girls putting it down out there tonight.”

Larsen would lead the Titans with 16 kills on the night, an ace, and two of the Titan’s seven team blocks.

The Rams wouldn’t go down quietly as they went on a 6-0 run midway through set two that helped them pull away and then hold off the Titans for a 25-22 win to force a fourth set.

The Rams kept their momentum rolling at the start of the first set and rolled out to a 9-4 lead early, but seven straight points helped the Titans rally back in front midway through the set as the net presence picked up once more. But, the Rams charged back ahead and eventually forced a fifth and final set.

“The girls could have easily laid down and given up in set three, but didn’t,” Rams coach Paula Carmen said. “They came out and did some things very well in sets three and four and had some experienced athletes step up and that was a difference maker for us. Getting those two sets was huge.”

The Titans and Rams battled back and forth through the front third of the set, but by the midway point, the Titans scored three straight points to take a 9-6 lead and never gave up the lead from there on.

“We practiced a lot on our defense because that’s what wins championships,” Haylee Erickson said. “We can’t have an offense without a good defense, see we’ve really focused on improving our defense so that we can set up our offense to make the difference.”

Erikson had an ace and multiple hustle plays that helped the Titans along in this key Hawk 10 game.

Havermann had a solid game with nine kills and four aces, while Strohmeier also had four aces to go with eight kills.

Zoie Carda led the Rams with 13 kills to go with two blocks and an ace. Charley Hernandez also played a solid game with 11 kills, two blocks, and an ace.

With the win the Titans have won six straight games and remain as one of two teams with a perfect record in the Hawkeye 10 with Kuemper Catholic.

LC will play again on Thursday when they host Shenandoah at 7:15 p.m. in Council Bluffs. Glenwood will play again on Tuesday at Nebraska City at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central (11-1) 25 25 22 17 15 – 3

Glenwood (14-6) 21 16 25 25 10 – 2

Other Area Scores:

St. Albert 3 Shenandoah 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16)

Underwood 3 IKM-Manning 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-20)

Tri-Center 3 Audubon 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17)

Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-22)

Riverside 3 AHSTW 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-19)

Heartland Christian 2 Whiting 0 (25-20, 25-18)

Hamburg 2 Heartland Christian 0 (27-25, 25-20)