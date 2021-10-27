Titans win Council Bluffs swimming championships

Lewis Central swimming won nine of 11 events in the City Championship on Tuesday at home to take the city title 243-173.

Lewis Central's Hannah Steinmetz and Sydnie Collins both won two individual races.

Also two city-meet record were broken on Tuesday. Collins broke the 50-yard freestyle record with a time of 25.7 seconds. The previous record was held by Harper Emswiler of L.C. who swam a 25.80 in 2013.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Abby Hoss, Steinmetz, Collins and Kylee Brown also set a new record time of 1:47.27.

The previous record was also held by Lewis Central. That team consisted of Samantha Smith, Mara Kellogg, Melissa Fender and Michelle Collins, which swam a 1:48.68 in 1999.

200 Medley Relay

1. Lewis Central A (Collins, Brown, Hansen, Kretchmer) - 2:04.29

2. Council Bluffs B (Albertsen, Miller, Lee, Gruber) - 2:19.92

3. Lewis Central B (O'Donnell, Caigot, Schumann, Huisman) - 2:24.61

4. Council Bluffs C (Veit, Nelson, Leichtner, Miller) - 2:57.86

200 Freestyle