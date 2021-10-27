 Skip to main content
Titans win Council Bluffs swimming championships
Titans win Council Bluffs swimming championships

  Updated
092921-cbn-spo-lcswimming-p2

Lewis Central’s Sydnie Collins competes in the 50-yard freestyle event as the Titans take on Sioux City Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central swimming won nine of 11 events in the City Championship on Tuesday at home to take the city title 243-173. 

Lewis Central's Hannah Steinmetz and Sydnie Collins both won two individual races. 

Also two city-meet record were broken on Tuesday. Collins broke the 50-yard freestyle record with a time of 25.7 seconds. The previous record was held by Harper Emswiler of L.C. who swam a 25.80 in 2013. 

The 200 freestyle relay team of Abby Hoss, Steinmetz, Collins and Kylee Brown also set a new record time of 1:47.27. 

The previous record was also held by Lewis Central. That team consisted of Samantha Smith, Mara Kellogg, Melissa Fender and Michelle Collins, which swam a 1:48.68 in 1999. 

200 Medley Relay

1. Lewis Central A (Collins, Brown, Hansen, Kretchmer) - 2:04.29

2. Council Bluffs B (Albertsen, Miller, Lee, Gruber) - 2:19.92

3. Lewis Central B (O'Donnell, Caigot, Schumann, Huisman) - 2:24.61

4. Council Bluffs C (Veit, Nelson, Leichtner, Miller) - 2:57.86

200 Freestyle 

1. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:08.82

2. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:22.85

3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:24.92

4. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 2:35.27

5. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central  -2:36.50

200 Individual Medley

1. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 2:40.30

2. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 2:45.44

3. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central - 2:53.91

4. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 2:56.73

50 Freestyle 

1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 25.70

2. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 27.17

3. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 27.64

4. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.82

5. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.13

6. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 29.25

7. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 29.40

8. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 29.50

9. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 30.12

10. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 30.76

11. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 31.71

12. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 31.73

13. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 32.62

14. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 32.65

15. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 33.62

16. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs - 42.79

100 Butterfly

1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:03.10

2. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:07.41

3. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:15.18

4. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:17.80

5. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:30.15

100 Freestyle

1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 58.49

2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:00.42

3. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 1:01.26

4. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 1:02.18

5. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:07.95

6. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central  - 1:08.45

7. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 1:09.01

8. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 1:10.36

9. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:11.39

10. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:12.76

11. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 1:14.24

12. Claire Kretschmer, Lewis Central  - 1:16.77

13. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs - 1:19.08

14. Grace Veit, Council Bluffs - 1:28.83

500 Freestyle

1. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 5:51.45

2. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central  - 6:16.25

3. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 6:25.83

4. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 7:01.59

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Lewis Central A (Hoss, Steinmetz, Collins, Brown) - 1:47.24

2. Council Bluffs A (Miller, Lefeber, Crilly, Vrchoticky) - 1:52.96

3. Lewis Central B (Gordon, Kidder, Johnson, Ramos) - 1:57.52

4. Council Bluffs B (Camryn, Lee, Hamilton, Struebing) - 2:08.67

5. Lewis Central C (Schumann, Lunning, Caigoy, Tingley) - 2:18.47

100 Backstroke 

1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:01.90

2. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.26

3. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central  - 1:09.95

4. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:13.27

5. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:13.87

6. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs  - 1:18.27

7. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs  - 1:20.93

8. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs  - 1:21.18

9. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs -  1:33.41

10. Grace Veit, Council Bluffs  - 1:49.07

100 Breaststroke 

1. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:15.82

2. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central  - 1:28.33

3. Claire Kretchmer, Lewis Central  - 1:37.92

4. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs -  1:38.81

400 Freestyle Relay 

1. Lewis Central A (Steinmetz, Hoss, Gordon, Hanson) - 4:04.48

2. Lewis Central B (Kidder, Huisman, Johnson, Ramos) - 4:25.08

3. Council Bluffs A (Miller, Moon, Gruber, Albertson)  - 4:33.86

4. Council Bluffs B (Hamilton, Spitznagle, Lefeber, Struebing) - 4:51.25

5. Lewis Central C (Kretchmer, Lunning, O'Donnell, Tingley) - 5:07.90

