Titans win Council Bluffs swimming championships

Lewis Central swimming won nine of 11 events in the City Championship on Tuesday at home to take the city title 243-173.
Lewis Central's Hannah Steinmetz and Sydnie Collins both won two individual races.
Also two city-meet record were broken on Tuesday. Collins broke the 50-yard freestyle record with a time of 25.7 seconds. The previous record was held by Harper Emswiler of L.C. who swam a 25.80 in 2013.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Abby Hoss, Steinmetz, Collins and Kylee Brown also set a new record time of 1:47.27.
The previous record was also held by Lewis Central. That team consisted of Samantha Smith, Mara Kellogg, Melissa Fender and Michelle Collins, which swam a 1:48.68 in 1999.
200 Medley Relay
1. Lewis Central A (Collins, Brown, Hansen, Kretchmer) - 2:04.29
2. Council Bluffs B (Albertsen, Miller, Lee, Gruber) - 2:19.92
3. Lewis Central B (O'Donnell, Caigot, Schumann, Huisman) - 2:24.61
4. Council Bluffs C (Veit, Nelson, Leichtner, Miller) - 2:57.86
200 Freestyle
1. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 2:08.82
2. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:22.85
3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:24.92
4. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 2:35.27
5. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central -2:36.50
200 Individual Medley
1. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 2:40.30
2. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 2:45.44
3. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central - 2:53.91
4. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 2:56.73
50 Freestyle
1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 25.70
2. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 27.17
3. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 27.64
4. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 27.82
5. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 28.13
6. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 29.25
7. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 29.40
8. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 29.50
9. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central - 30.12
10. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 30.76
11. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 31.71
12. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 31.73
13. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 32.62
14. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 32.65
15. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 33.62
16. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs - 42.79
100 Butterfly
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:03.10
2. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:07.41
3. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:15.18
4. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:17.80
5. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:30.15
100 Freestyle
1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 58.49
2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:00.42
3. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central - 1:01.26
4. Katie Ramos, Lewis Central - 1:02.18
5. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:07.95
6. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central - 1:08.45
7. Quincy O'Donnell, Lewis Central - 1:09.01
8. Taylor Hamilton, Council Bluffs - 1:10.36
9. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:11.39
10. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:12.76
11. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs - 1:14.24
12. Claire Kretschmer, Lewis Central - 1:16.77
13. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs - 1:19.08
14. Grace Veit, Council Bluffs - 1:28.83
500 Freestyle
1. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - 5:51.45
2. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central - 6:16.25
3. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 6:25.83
4. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central - 7:01.59
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Lewis Central A (Hoss, Steinmetz, Collins, Brown) - 1:47.24
2. Council Bluffs A (Miller, Lefeber, Crilly, Vrchoticky) - 1:52.96
3. Lewis Central B (Gordon, Kidder, Johnson, Ramos) - 1:57.52
4. Council Bluffs B (Camryn, Lee, Hamilton, Struebing) - 2:08.67
5. Lewis Central C (Schumann, Lunning, Caigoy, Tingley) - 2:18.47
100 Backstroke
1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central - 1:01.90
2. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - 1:07.26
3. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central - 1:09.95
4. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - 1:13.27
5. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:13.87
6. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:18.27
7. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:20.93
8. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 1:21.18
9. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs - 1:33.41
10. Grace Veit, Council Bluffs - 1:49.07
100 Breaststroke
1. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:15.82
2. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central - 1:28.33
3. Claire Kretchmer, Lewis Central - 1:37.92
4. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:38.81
400 Freestyle Relay
1. Lewis Central A (Steinmetz, Hoss, Gordon, Hanson) - 4:04.48
2. Lewis Central B (Kidder, Huisman, Johnson, Ramos) - 4:25.08
3. Council Bluffs A (Miller, Moon, Gruber, Albertson) - 4:33.86
4. Council Bluffs B (Hamilton, Spitznagle, Lefeber, Struebing) - 4:51.25
5. Lewis Central C (Kretchmer, Lunning, O'Donnell, Tingley) - 5:07.90