Titans win on senior night

Lewis Central volleyball avoided any potential letdown against Denison-Schleswig on senior night Thursday, winning in three sets 25-7, 25-7, 25-15.

The victory comes off the heels of a win over Class 2A No. 11 Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday night.

Head coach Mike Bond said he was happy to see his five seniors have success on senior night.

"I thought the team played good. It was senior night, so everyone seemed to get pumped up for that," Bond said. "We had some good stats, we were able to play all the seniors and stuff like that. That's always exciting when you get everybody in."

Senior Karly Brown led the Titans in assists with 20, junior Maddie Bergman totaled 12 kills, and sophomore Anna Strohmeier blocked four shots. Junior Gracie Hays paced the Titans with nine digs, and Brown served six aces."

Bond added that he was especially happy that L.C. kept its momentum after upsetting a ranked foe on Tuesday.

"I thought that was important," he said. "That was something we had talked about on Wednesday in practice. I mentioned it Thursday before the match. We wanted to keep our level of volleyball high and not let down. I believe the girls really accomplished that."