 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans win two at Bondurant-Farrar Invite
0 comments

Titans win two at Bondurant-Farrar Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091721-cbn-spo-lcvolleyball-p2

Clarinda’s Avery Walter (1) and Chloe Strait (5) defend as Lewis Central’s Madison Bergman (8) strikes the ball during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central volleyball lost six straight matches to start the season, but has since went 3-3 over the last six matches. Two of those wins came at the Bondurant-Farrar Invite on Saturday. 

The Titans started the day with a 1-2 loss to Knoxville (21-19, 18-21, 22-20) before sweeping Dallas Center-Grimes (21-10, 21-19). 

Lewis Central fell in the match to Class 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy in three sets (27-25, 16-21, 15-6) and loss to Class 4A No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (21-17, 21-8). 

L.C. finished the day with a victory over Atlantic (19-21, 21-7, 15-9). 

In the match against Knoxville, senior Karly Brown led the Titans with 12 assists and freshman Brooke Larsen finished with seven. Junior Baddie Bergman led L.C. with nine kills and sophomore Anna Strohmeier finished with six. Bergman and Strohmeier eached blocked three shots at the net. Sophomore Addison Holt paced Lewis Central with 10 digs and junior Gracie Hays and Strohmeier each finished with nine. 

Brown and Larsen each served two aces. 

Against Dallas Center-Grimes, Larsen totaled 10 assists and Brown dished out seven. Bergman led with seven kills and blocked two shots. Strohmeier and Brown finished with seven digs a piece and Hays served three aces. 

Stats for the other three matches were not available.

Lewis Central is in action at 7 p.m. tonight at Harlan.  

Lewis Central is now 3-9 on the season. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Falcons XC run away with win
Amateur

Falcons XC run away with win

  • Updated

St. Albert boys cross country ran away with a victory at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday in Avoca with three runners finishing in the top 10 of th…

Saintes sweep Panthers
Amateur

Saintes sweep Panthers

  • Updated

St. Albert volleyball swept Creston in Tuesday night’s home match, using effective serving to keep the Panthers on their heels.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert