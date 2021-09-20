Titans win two at Bondurant-Farrar Invite

Lewis Central volleyball lost six straight matches to start the season, but has since went 3-3 over the last six matches. Two of those wins came at the Bondurant-Farrar Invite on Saturday.

The Titans started the day with a 1-2 loss to Knoxville (21-19, 18-21, 22-20) before sweeping Dallas Center-Grimes (21-10, 21-19).

Lewis Central fell in the match to Class 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy in three sets (27-25, 16-21, 15-6) and loss to Class 4A No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (21-17, 21-8).

L.C. finished the day with a victory over Atlantic (19-21, 21-7, 15-9).

In the match against Knoxville, senior Karly Brown led the Titans with 12 assists and freshman Brooke Larsen finished with seven. Junior Baddie Bergman led L.C. with nine kills and sophomore Anna Strohmeier finished with six. Bergman and Strohmeier eached blocked three shots at the net. Sophomore Addison Holt paced Lewis Central with 10 digs and junior Gracie Hays and Strohmeier each finished with nine.

Brown and Larsen each served two aces.

Against Dallas Center-Grimes, Larsen totaled 10 assists and Brown dished out seven. Bergman led with seven kills and blocked two shots. Strohmeier and Brown finished with seven digs a piece and Hays served three aces.