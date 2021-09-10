TJ falls in close battle

Thomas Jefferson football lost its third game in a row on Friday at Carroll 24-14, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team showed a lot of heart in what he called their best game thus far.

Junior Braetyn Couse was one of the highlights, finishing with 10 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

"We played really well, we just had a few missed opportunities," Anderson said. "We were inside the 20 twice. We had a missed field goal, and another time we turned it over on downs.

"That was in the second quarter. Those were big. First quarter quarter we also had an opportunity inside the 20 and didn't score. So, three times inside the 20 and come away with no points and then lose by 10. That's a big deal."

Carroll kicked a field goal early in the game and scored on a 38-yard pass to lead 10-0 at halftime.

The Jackets cut the lead to six on a 15-yard pass from senior quarterback Austin Schubert to Couse.

The Tigers extended the lead back to 11 midway through the fourth on a rushing touchdown.

But, Thomas Jefferson battled back to cut the lead to three on a 61-yard touchdown from Schubert to Couse.