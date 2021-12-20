TJ girls fall to Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson girls basketball fell to Sioux City North 46-26 on the road on Monday after struggling to score, but head coach Shelby Graves said the team in improving in the offensive looks they’re getting.

T.J. trailed 27-9 at halftime and 37-16 after three quarters. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Stars 11-9 in the fourth quarter.

“Our nightly struggle of being able to knock down shots continued tonight, but we are starting to get more of those good looks we want. When we have a hard night putting the ball in the hoop, the turnovers hurt worse,” Graves said. “We will just keep working to be better than we were the day before. I am proud of their effort to stay in the fight.”

Taryn Grant and Samara Alcraz led Thomas Jefferson with six points apiece, Lexi Smith and Grace Strong scored five each and Sydney Hosick tallied four.

“Lexi Smith had to have a handful of rebounds and Taryn Grant played hard for 32 minutes,” Graves added.

Thomas Jefferson is still looking for its first win on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Underwood.