TJ golf shows improvement from first meet

Thomas Jefferson golf came into Wednesday’s triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City with the goal of shooting 400 or better as a team.

The Yellow Jackets fell short of that goal, shooting a 411, but head coach Matt Connor said the team still showed improvement from the first meet a week ago.

“I thought the guys played pretty good today,” he said. “... We came up a little short at 411. It was just a handful of shots throughout the round that can make the difference in meeting your goal. That’s what we need to do better at. (We need to get) a little better at chipping, a little better at finishing off some putts and a couple places off the tee, which cost two strokes here, one stoke here, one stroke there and all that adds up to missing your goal by 11 shots.”

Jace Mundt and Jacob Lesley led T.J. with scores of 99, Kendall Bell shot a 102, Derek Runuons carded a 111 and Austin Nielsen finished with a 120.

Connor described Sun Valley as a short but hilly course. Ideally, the course should play with slightly lower scores than the home course of Dodge Riverside.

He also added that individually the golfers played better than they did in the first meet of the season.