TJ sumbles at Dallas-Center Grimes

Thomas Jefferson football was hoping to get its first win of the season at winless Dallas-Center Grimes on Friday night, but offensive struggles led to a 36-0 loss.

T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said the defense did its part but added the Yellow Jackets gave the Mustangs too many short fields to win.

"Like I always say, we play hard," Anderson said. "... Our defense played pretty well. It didn't look like it from the score, but they had a short field the whole night. Their offense could not move the ball hardly at all."

Thomas Jefferson stopped Dallas-Center Grimes three times in the first half, including a missed field goal by the Mustangs.

Dallas-Center Grimes only two twice in the first half.

"If we don't give them the short field that first drive it's probably 7-0 at half," Anderson said. "As it was, it was 13 at the half. We were fine. We came out in the second half and could not get anything established on offense at all. We continued to give them a short field. We just put the defense in too much of a hole the entire night."

Dallas Center-Grimes scored 15 in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.