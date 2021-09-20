TJ volleyball competes at West Harrison Invite

Thomas Jefferson volleyball competed at the West Harrison Invite on Saturday, but fell in all five matches.

"Right now we're fighting through some adversity," T.J. head coach Darian White said. "It was really more of a struggle day. It was homecoming week and there was a couple other things going on. We just kind of couldn't shake it.

"At times we seemed to play really good, but anytime a team went on a run we just couldn't rebound."

The Yellow Jackets started the day with a 21-11, 21-12 loss to Woodbine before falling to Boyer Valley 21-15, 21-11 in the next match.

T.J. forced West Harrison to the edge in both sets losing 22-20, 25-23 and won a set against Essex in a 13-21, 21-18, 15-10 loss.

Thomas Jefferson ended the day in a 21-13, 21-12 loss to Siouxland Christian.

There were some bright spots for the Yellow Jackets in White's eyes.

"Faith Christensen, our setter, played lights out and amazing," White said. "Jaz Sanders was our outside for the day, she actually made the All-Tournament team. Another person that played really well for us throughout the day was Aaliyah Neve in the back row. She led the team in digs. She helped us out big in the back row."