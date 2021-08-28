TJ wins one in AHSTW Invite

Thomas Jefferson volleyball showed fatigue after playing its nine matches in three days but picked up one win at the AHSTW Invite on Saturday.

The victory came against Dension, 21-17, 23-21.

"Today we looked more tired than we did on Thursday," head coach Darian White said. "This would be their ninth game in three days. It kind of showed we were a little tired. At times we were playing absolutely great volleyball, but we just couldn't stream together a full set of just good, clean T.J. volleyball today.

"... Overall, it wasn't a disappointing day. Today was more just growing pains. I still am very pleased with my team, and I'm really excited to see the growth that we can continue to make. I really think we're going to turn some heads this season."

The Yellow Jackets fell to East Mills, 21-9, 23-21, lost to Riverside 21-16, 21-5, Atlantic defeated T.J. 21-9, 23-21 and lost to East Mills a second time 21-17, 21-12.

Senior Jazlynn Sanders led Thomas Jefferson in kills with 22, junior Braelynn Keesee recorded 49 digs and senior Faith Christensen finished with 38 assists.

Sander's performance was impressive in White's eyes. She earned her a space on the All-Tournament team.