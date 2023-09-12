Treynor defeated Underwood in four sets Tuesday night, while Glenwood swept Clarinda and Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 action.

For a recap on Abraham Lincoln's four-set win over Thomas Jefferson, see:

Treynor 3, Underwood 1

The Cardinals stayed perfect (10-0), rebounding from a first-set loss to the Eagles (4-12) in a home win (17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13).

Underwood was led by Ruby Patomson with 16 kills and 20 digs, while Allissa Fischer provided 25 assists.

Treynor was led by 11 kills from both Nora Konz and Ella Tiarks, the latter tallying four blocks as well. Hailey Swanson contributed 35 assists for the Cardinals.

Both teams play next on Thursday as the Eagles host IKM-Manning at 7:15 p.m., while the Cardinals travel to Logan-Magnolia to take on the Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian (Neb.) JV 3, Iowa School for the Deaf 0

The Wildcats were swept by the Cougars (25-7, 25-23, 25-21), led by three aces each from Kaitlyn Johns and Jadella Jeffery.

"We played well, however, we were not able to obtain a win tonight," ISD head coach Katrina Landolt wrote. "We are seeing our players improving in their serves. We are seeing our players attempting to attack the net. We did get a few defensive digs tonight."

Jenessa Hull completed 10-of-10 serves, while Oakley Utterback-Baker notched three digs.

Logan-Magnolia 3, AHSTW 2

The Panthers (3-10) outlasted the Lady Vikes (5-9) in five sets (25-20, 15-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-9).

Delaney Goshorn (14 kills) and Lilian Scott (10) led the attack, while Lauren Yates (18 assists) and Kendra Hansen (15) dished the assists. Scott also served up three aces and added 12 digs.

AHSTW next plays at Riverside on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood 3, Clarinda 0

Glenwood 3, Atlantic 0

Red Oak 3, St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 3, St. Albert 0

Tri-Center 3, IKM-Manning 0

STANDINGS

Hawkeye 10

Missouri River Conference

Western Iowa Conference

Team CONF ST OVER PCT Treynor 2-0 W11 11-0 1.000 Riverside 1-0 W4 12-5 .706 Tri-Center 2-0 W2 8-6 .571 Missouri Valley 2-1 L1 7-10 .412 Audubon 1-1 W1 9-3 .750 Logan-Magnolia 1-1 W1 4-10 .286 AHSTW 0-2 L1 5-10 .333 IKM-Manning 0-2 L2 2-5 .286 Underwood 0-2 L2 4-13 .235