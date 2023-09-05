The Cardinals took the girls team title at the Treynor Invitational on Tuesday evening, led by Alyssa Kulsea in third, while St. Albert's Parker Heisterkamp and Owen Wise went 2-3 in the boys race.

A final score of 57 just edged the Cardinals past AHSTW, who finished with 59.

Treynor senior Kulesa was the top finisher for the hosts in third (22:13.12). Following her were three more Cardinals finished in the top 20: Anne Miller (10th, 23:31.93), Lilly Yochum (15th, 24:15.20) and Ryleigh Thomas (17th, 24:47.73). Andyn White, Elsie Mausbach and Addison Saar were the other Treynor runners.

Heartland Christian junior Grace Steinmetz placed sixth (23:06.20), while a trio of AHSTW runners were in the top 11 (Bella Lamp, seventh; Rylie Knop, ninth; Ava Paulsen, 11th). Yana Lander, Makenna Paulsen, Ella Langer and Makenna Petersen rounded out the Vikings.

Logan-Magnolia went 1-2 in the girls 5K, as Madison Sporrer (21:14.03) and Allysen Johnson (21:41.67) topped the leaderboard.

For Tri-Center, Quincey Schneckloth placed 12th (24:02.99), while St. Albert freshman Maura Ryan placed 13th (24:07.92). The Saintes won the middle school 3K led by Stella Sims (13:57.75).

Both Falcons Parker Heisterkamp and Owen Wise finished behind Woodbine senior Landon Bengden (16:46.21) in the boys 5K. Heisterkamp (17:35.14) and Wise (18:03.07) earned a pair of top three finishes for the Falcons, but the Tigers won the boys team standings ahead of Tri-Center and Missouri Valley. St. Albert did not record a team score, but Jackson Walter (16th, 20:18.51) and Alex Dawson (41st, 23:22.50) also ran, as did Jacob Boswell, Alex Marsh and Brady Smith (times not recorded).

The Trojans top finisher was Brennan Boden (19:11.20) in fifth, followed by Simeon Weers (20th, 21:00.40), Nicholas Dahir (23rd, 21;10.08), Christian Dahir (24th, 21:22.62), Micah McCarty (25th, 21:32.69), Kyle McDonald (26th, 21:33.32) and Evan Wham (43rd, 23:36.08).

Treynor won the middle school 3K, led by all six runners in the top 21.

LC BOYS WIN AT LEMARS

Lewis Central boys won Tuesday night at the LeMars meet, led by Kevin Coots (second, 16:34.94), Marshall Arkfeld (third, 16:58.20), Kade Diercks (fourth, 17:04.48) and Richard Selken (sixth, 17:10.65).

“I was really happy with how the boys ran together as a pack and that led them to our first team victory of the season,” head coach Taylor May said. “Kevin, Marshall, Kade, and Richard left it all on the course tonight. Having four of the top six was very encouraging against some good 3A competition. The boys looked very strong tonight.”

Titans junior Ava Bussey was also the individual winner in the girls 5k with a time of 20:05.46. LC finished in third as a team (93), behind Bishop Heelan (81) and winners Sioux Center (79).

“I was ecstatic with how our girls came out and performed tonight,” May said. “They were right in the thick of things with some highly rated teams. Ava continued her great start to the season with her first career victory. She is the first LC girl to win an individual title since Kye Madsen in 2015. Delayna (Reese, eighth) and Madelyn (Hoss, 10th) both had breakout races tonight as freshmen. Three girls finishing in the top ten was a real boost to the team’s confidence. Tyler Tingley and Kate Strohmeier were a big part of our team finish as well, pushing in the (No.) 4 and 5 spots.

These are the nights that make you really smile as a coach. It is a lot of fun seeing kids being rewarded for the hard work they have put in.”

Also at LeMars was Thomas Jefferson. Jackets head coach Kyle Bartholomew said: “Proud of how the kids competed tonight. Tons of improvement to go around between both the boys and girls teams. Manny Brown stepped up, led the varsity boys and ran a PR. Cara Ronk (was) back to her freshman form with a 24:43 run tonight. Happy all around!”