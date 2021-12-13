 Skip to main content
Treynor girls win two on Saturday

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor girls basketball had a busy day on Saturday. 

They started the day with a 61-25 victory over Red Oak at home and turned around a few hours later to defeat Logan-Magnolia 39-23 on the road. 

The Cardinal boys also defeated Logan-Magnolia 58-38 on Saturday on the road. 

Against Red Oak, Treynor dominated the glass. The Cardinals outrebounded the Tigers 41-16. 

Treynor led 20-4 after the first quarter and 36-13 at halftime. The Cardinals expanded the lead to 53-23 by the end of the third and outscored Red Oak 8-2 in the final quarter. 

Junior Clara Teigland led all players with 23 points, junior Kasey Land scored 12 and sophomore Alexa Schwartz added 11. Lang recorded a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and Schwartz dished out four assists. 

The Cardinals continued to dominated the paint against the Panthers of Logan-Magnolia. Treynor won the rebound battle 39-17. 

Treynor led 13-6 at the end of the first, 19-14 at halftime and 29-19 after three. The Cardinals closed the game out on a 10-4 run over the final eight minutes. 

Teigland led all players in scoring again with 10 points, Lang added eight and sophomore Jadyn Huisman added seven off the bench. Lang trabbed 14 rebounds and Teigland dished out three assists and swiped six steals. 

The Treynor boys shot lights out against Logan-Magnolia, connecting of 11 of 25 attempted from behind the arc. The Panthers only hit one 3 all game. 

Treynor led 17-9 after eight minutes, 41-18 at halftime and 50-30 after three quarters. Both teams scored eight in the fourth. 

Sophomore Jace Tams led all players with 15 points, senior Davin Rucker scored 10 and senior Thomas Schwartz and junior Ethan Dickerson scored nine apiece. Dickerson grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots. 

