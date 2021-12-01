Treynor opens season with triangular sweep

Treynor wrestling started the season with a pair of dual wins on Tuesday at a triangular in Woodbine, defeating Southwest Iowa 52-26 and Woodbine 66-6.

In the dual against Southwest Iowa, the Cardinals started with back-to-back first-period pins from Tyson McCain and Alex Mass at 132 pounds and 138.

Southwest Iowa earned a victory at 145, but Treynor won the next five matches including a pinfall from Levi Young at 195 to seal the victory for the Cardinals.

Danny Kinsella won 9-1 at 152, Caleb Iliff pinned his opponent in the second period at 160, Kyle Moss won via pinfall at 170, Jacob Pote earned the third-period pinfall at 182 and Young pinned his opponent in just 56 seconds.

Southwest Iowa broke the win streak at 220, but Treynor heavyweight Daniel Gregory pinned his opponent to swing the momentum back.

106-pounder Ava Kennedy won via forfeit at 106. Southwest Iowa won at 113 and earned forfeits at 120 and 126.

Treynor won five of six matches wrestled against Woodbine and received six forfeits.