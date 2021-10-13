 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tri-Center advances to WIC title game
0 comments

Tri-Center advances to WIC title game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100921-cbn-spo-wic-p3

Treynor’s Emma Flathers (12) defends as Tri-Center’s Isah Van Arsdol (1) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball earned its spot in the Western Iowa Conference tournament championship on Tuesday with a five-set win over Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley, winning 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 15-8 in Treynor.

The Tri-Center Trojans entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Missouri Valley was the No. 2 seed.

The win improved the Trojans' record to 22-7, while the Lady Reds fell to 27-5.

Senior Miranda Ring led Tri-Center with 433 assists.

Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer slammed down 12 kills, senior Meredith Maassen totaled 11, junior Emile Sorenson finished with 10, and junior Preslie Arbaugh tallied 10.

Arbaugh and Maassen both stuffed three shots at the net. Senior Tatum Carlson tallied 19 digs, and Marissa Ring finished with 17.

Arbaugh and Marissa Ring served three aces each.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at Class 2A No. 12 Treynor for the WIC tournament championship. Treynor is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Missouri Valley (27-5) 25 21 20 25 8 -- 2

Tri-Center (22-7) 22 25 25 17 15 -- 3

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert