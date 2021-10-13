Tri-Center advances to WIC title game

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball earned its spot in the Western Iowa Conference tournament championship on Tuesday with a five-set win over Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley, winning 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 15-8 in Treynor.

The Tri-Center Trojans entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Missouri Valley was the No. 2 seed.

The win improved the Trojans' record to 22-7, while the Lady Reds fell to 27-5.

Senior Miranda Ring led Tri-Center with 433 assists.

Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer slammed down 12 kills, senior Meredith Maassen totaled 11, junior Emile Sorenson finished with 10, and junior Preslie Arbaugh tallied 10.

Arbaugh and Maassen both stuffed three shots at the net. Senior Tatum Carlson tallied 19 digs, and Marissa Ring finished with 17.

Arbaugh and Marissa Ring served three aces each.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at Class 2A No. 12 Treynor for the WIC tournament championship. Treynor is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Missouri Valley (27-5) 25 21 20 25 8 -- 2

Tri-Center (22-7) 22 25 25 17 15 -- 3