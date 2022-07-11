Tri-Center and Glenwood advances to championship games, Treynor falls in semis

Tri-Center 1, Coon Rapids- Bayard 0: Tri-Center baseball clinched a spot in the Class 1A-Substate 8 championship after defeating Coon Rapids-Bayard 1-0 on Saturday in the District 15 championship.

The game was scoreless for the first six and a half innings but eighth-grader Cael Witt finally ended the game with an RBI in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

Junior Michael Turner recorded two hits and senior Alex Corrin recorded a hit.

Junior pitcher Sean McGee pitched all seven innings, allowing just one hit and three bases on balls while striking out 16 batters.

Tri-Center will play No. 10 Kingsley-Pierson in the substate championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Denison.

Glenwood 5, Creston 3: Glenwood softball trailed 3-0 entering the final inning of the Class 4A - Region 2 semifinal in Creston on Saturday, but scored five runs in the top of the seventh to advance to the championship game.

Senior Madison Barrett drove in two runs, senior Aza Sechtem recorded two RBIs and sophomore Elizabeth Thiesen finished with one RBI.

Sophomore Sara Kolle hit a triple.

Glenwood will play No. 6 Indianola in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Indianola.

Clarinda 11, Treynor 1: Clarinda baseball scored two runs in the first inning against Treynor in the Class 2A - Substate 8 semifinal and never looked back in an 11-1 win.

Clarinda led 7-1 after two innings and scored four in the fourth inning.

Treynor sophomore Andrew Kellar recorded the lone RBI of the game for the Cardinals.

Senior AJ Schiltz and senior Brady Coffman also both recorded hits.

This was the final game for six seniors - Schiltz, Coffman, Ashton Lander, Payton Chapman, Kaden Snyder and Grady McKern.

Treynor end the year with a 15-11 record.