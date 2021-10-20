 Skip to main content
﻿Tri-Center defeats East Mills
Tri-Center defeats East Mills

101721-cbn-spo-volleyball-p6

Glenwood’s Abby Hughes (8) and Kennedy Jones (14) defend as Tri-Center’s Marissa Ring (18) strikes the ball on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball advanced to the Class 1A - Region 2 semifinals on Wednesday night on the road with a win over East Mills, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-5. 

Tri-Center will play at Riverside at 7 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals. 

"It was an emotional night for the trojans after the loss of a senior classmate today," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "Proud of the girls' ability to focus and persevere.  Looking forward to meeting up with conference rival Riverside on Monday." 

The Trojans are now 25-10 on the season and are 4-0 against East Mills since 2011. 

Tri-Center sophomore Mikenzie Brewer led the Trojans with 13 kills and junior Emile Sorenson contributed 12 more. 

Senior Miranda Ring dished out 38 assists, junior Preslie Arbaugh blocked four shots and senior Tatum Carlson finished with 16 digs. Senior Meredith Maassen served four aces. 

East Mills (22-14) 14 20 25 5 -- 1

Tri-Center (25-10) 25 25 21 25 -- 4

