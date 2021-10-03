 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tri-Center wins four at home invite
0 comments

Tri-Center wins four at home invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center Logo

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball won four matches at its home invite on Saturday, defeating Atlantic (21-18, 21-17), Lawton-Bronson (21-19, 21-6), IKM-Manning (21-15, 21-10) and Westwood (21-7, 21-8). The Trojans did lose one match, falling to Red Oak (21-19, 21-19).

Tri-Center is now 20-5 overall and is 6-0 in the Western Iowa Conference Standings.

Senior Miranda Ring led Tri-Center with 71 assists.

Marissa Ring finished with a team-high 23 kills, junior Emile Sorenson added 20, senior Meredith Maassen finished with 13, and junior Preslie Arbaugh finished with 12.

Arbaugh and junior Mikenzie Brewer each blocked six shots.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri Valley.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 13 Treynor sweeps Audubon
Amateur

No. 13 Treynor sweeps Audubon

  • Updated

Class 2A No. 13 Treynor volleyball made quick work of Audubon in Tuesday’s home match, sweeping the Wheelers in three sets, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert