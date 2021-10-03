Tri-Center wins four at home invite

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball won four matches at its home invite on Saturday, defeating Atlantic (21-18, 21-17), Lawton-Bronson (21-19, 21-6), IKM-Manning (21-15, 21-10) and Westwood (21-7, 21-8). The Trojans did lose one match, falling to Red Oak (21-19, 21-19).

Tri-Center is now 20-5 overall and is 6-0 in the Western Iowa Conference Standings.

Senior Miranda Ring led Tri-Center with 71 assists.

Marissa Ring finished with a team-high 23 kills, junior Emile Sorenson added 20, senior Meredith Maassen finished with 13, and junior Preslie Arbaugh finished with 12.

Arbaugh and junior Mikenzie Brewer each blocked six shots.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri Valley.