Trojans show fight but fall short at state

CEDAR RAPIDS — Tri-Center volleyball didn’t look like the No. 8 seed in the first set of Tuesday’s Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal in Cedar Rapids at Alliant Energy Powerhouse. But, No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame junior Gabby Deery took over and finished with 28 kills to lead the Nikes to a four-set win, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
Tri-Center ends the season with a record of 27-11. It was the team’s third state tournament appearance in school history and the first since 2018.
“It’s a great experience for everybody,” senior Tatum Carlson said after the match. “I think it’s something we’ll cherish forever, just making it here. I think we had a really good year. We were peaking right at the right time and it was really fun.”
Carlson, along with seniors Marissa Ring and Miranda Ring, played on the 2018 team that qualified for the state tournament.
“(I’ll remember) just playing with my teammates one last time,” Marissa Ring said. “Our game last Wednesday was phenomenal and we fought. That’s all we could do is fight and we did that.”
Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said she was happy with her team’s efforts against the top-ranked team in Class 1A.
“I think Notre Dame is a very good team,” she said. “The girls came out and they kept fighting and never gave up. We have to be proud of them for that.”
Notre Dame head coach Mike Davis complemented Tri-Center on their aggression in the first set. Tri-Center was the first team this season to push the Nikes to four sets.
“All of our conference we won in three,” he said. “We’ve been battled a little bit in tournaments, but they only go to three. That was our first time going to four. … I give 100% of the credit to Tri-Center. They came out and they weren’t intimidated by the No. 1 ranking at all and just came out swinging.”
The Trojans started the first set on a 7-2 run with kills from sophomore Mikienzie Brewer and Marissa Ring and an ace from Carlson.
Notre Dame rallied to even the score at 10-10, but Tri-Center responded with another 7-2 run to take the 17-12 lead leading to the Bikes using their last timeout of the set. Senior Meredith Massen, Brewer and Marissa Ring all delivered kills during the run.
The Nikes fought back with a 6-2 run of their own to close the gap to one. The two teams traded points and were even at 23-23.
Brewer slammed down a kill to give Tri-Center the lead, and junior Preslie Arbaugh and junior Emile Sorenson stuffed Notre Dame at the net to seal the set victory.
Notre Dame dominated the second set, starting on a 6-1 run. Tri-Center called a timeout down 14-7, but the Nikes continued to roll to a 25-17 set win.
Tri-Center and Notre Dame traded points in the third set. There were six ties over the first 16 points. The Nikes then went on a 6-4 run, causing Tri-Center to take a timeout.
The Nikes continued to roll out of the timeout and went on a 5-2 run to take a 19-12 lead. The Trojans called their last timeout of the set.
Tri-Center tried to rally and ended the set on an 8-6 run with two kills from Brewer, but the Trojans couldn’t close the gap in time.
Notre Dame struggled to pull away at the beginning of the fourth set. The Nikes led 13-7, but Marissa Ring slammed down two kills and served an ace to draw within three. Notre Dame called a timeout, and whatever Davis said to his team paid off.
The Nikes scored five consecutive points out of the break, forcing a Trojan timeout. Notre Dame scored three of the next five points out of the break, and Tri-Center called its second timeout down 21-12.
Tri-Center scored two more points, including a kill from senior Meredith Massen, but couldn’t dig out of the hole.
Brewer led Tri-Center with 14 kills, and Marissa Ring added 12. Miranda Ring dished out 37 assists. Carlson served five aces and tallied a team-high 17 digs.
Arbaugh and Sorenson blocked three shots each.
Deery collected 11 of her kills in the final two sets.
“(Deery) is tall and she can get up,” Wingert said. “Our block was probably a little bit shorter than she’s used to. Here and there she was hitting over it. She’s a very good all-around player.”
Tri-Center had seven players record at least three kills. Spreading out the attack was a key for Tri-Center coming into the match.
“We’ve got great hitters all the way around,” Wingert said. “Marissa, (Mikenzie) and (Meredith) all had really good hitting nights. The other hitters did too it just didn’t fall where we wanted it to tonight.”
The Trojans will graduate six seniors off this year’s roster. Wingert said she’ll remember this class for the guidance they gave to the underclassmen.
“There was a great group of seniors,” she said. “They showed the underclassmen how to be leaders and they’ve got to take it from here now.”
Tri-Center (27-11) 25 17 20 14 — 1
Notre Dame (36-8) 23 25 25 25 — 3