Trojans show fight but fall short at state

Notre Dame head coach Mike Davis complemented Tri-Center on their aggression in the first set. Tri-Center was the first team this season to push the Nikes to four sets.

“All of our conference we won in three,” he said. “We’ve been battled a little bit in tournaments, but they only go to three. That was our first time going to four. … I give 100% of the credit to Tri-Center. They came out and they weren’t intimidated by the No. 1 ranking at all and just came out swinging.”

The Trojans started the first set on a 7-2 run with kills from sophomore Mikienzie Brewer and Marissa Ring and an ace from Carlson.

Notre Dame rallied to even the score at 10-10, but Tri-Center responded with another 7-2 run to take the 17-12 lead leading to the Bikes using their last timeout of the set. Senior Meredith Massen, Brewer and Marissa Ring all delivered kills during the run.

The Nikes fought back with a 6-2 run of their own to close the gap to one. The two teams traded points and were even at 23-23.

Brewer slammed down a kill to give Tri-Center the lead, and junior Preslie Arbaugh and junior Emile Sorenson stuffed Notre Dame at the net to seal the set victory.