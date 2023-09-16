Tri-Center swept their way to a 5-0 record at West Harrison Invitational on Saturday, while Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert and Underwood played at Red Oak.

RED OAK INVITATIONAL

Abraham Lincoln (10-9) won their first game in a sweep of Clarinda (23-21, 21-15), fell to 3A No. 2 Mt. Vernon in three (17-21, 21-16, 15-10) but rebounded to defeat Lenox (21-14, 21-15) and Creston (21-10, 21-6) to finish pool play 3-1 and advance into the bracket to face Red Oak.

With a sweep of the Tigers (25-21, 25-17), the Lynx advanced into the championship game to face the ranked Mustangs again.

In a back-and-forth first set, AL emerged with a 25-21 win. But they lost the next two (25-21, 15-6) to finish 4-2 and runner-up at the invite.

Next up for AL, at Sergeant-Bluff Luton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (9-6) also started with a win in three sets over Red Oak (21-15, 14-21, 15-9), while Underwood (5-17) fell to Fremont-Mills (21-13, 22-20), Red Oak (21-14, 21-13) and Sioux Center (19-21, 21-19, 15-10). Between the two, the Saintes pulled out a three-set victory (21-12, 12-21, 15-8). The Saintes also defeated Fremont-Mills (21-12, 19-21, 15-10), but lost to Sioux Center and Mt. Vernon to finish tied for third.

St. Albert is next at Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., while Underwood is at Audubon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

WEST HARRISON INVITATIONAL

Tri-Center earned 2-0 sweeps of Ar-We-Va (21-4, 21-11), Boyer Valley (21-17, 21-16), Siouxland Christian (21-14, 21-7), West Harrison (21-9, 21-10) and Woodbine (21-16, 21-10).

The Trojans (14-6), winners of eight in a row and 11 of their last 12, next host AHSTW on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

OABCIG INVITATIONAL

AHSTW fell in a three-set battle to the hosts OABCIG (21-16, 19-21, 17-15), Lawton-Bronton (21-18, 15-21, 15-11) and Kingsley-Pierson (21-16, 18-21, 15-13), but bounced back with a sweep of Coon-Rapids Bayard.

The Lady Vikes (6-14) are next in action at home on Tuesday against Missouri Valley before travelling to Neola on Thursday.