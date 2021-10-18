Trojans top Eagles

The back row also proved essential for T.C.’s win. Senior Tatum Carlson led the Trojans with eight digs and also had six aces and senior Miranda Ring led the Trojans with 30 assists.

“Communication was huge for us,” Carlson said. “Just playing defense and talking to each other so we get to where we need to be, we took care of business.”

“Our defense really took good care of the ball,” Miranda Ring added. “Our hitters then put it away. It was a good game overall for us. We have to keep practicing hard for the next couple of games, it only gets harder the deeper you go so having good practices is going to be key.”

Heartland Christian’s season comes to an end, but the good news for this Eagle team who had no seniors is everyone is back for 2022.

“Hopefully, they all work hard in the offseason,” Heffernan said. “That way we can come back stronger next year. It’s great to know that we shouldn’t be losing anybody, I was encouraging the girls to play some club volleyball and work in the offseason and in the summer if everyone continues to get better, it could be a fun team next year.”