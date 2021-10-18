Trojans top Eagles

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball swept Heartland Christian in Monday’s Class 1A first-round regional game in Neola, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
“I’m proud of the girls and the way they came out tonight in their last home game,” Trojans coach Amy Wingert said. “Especially the seniors. It really adds to the win when you send out your seniors like this.”
The Trojans took command quickly in set one building a quick and authoritative lead scoring the first 15 of 16 points before eventually winning the set 25-8. Heartland Christian brought more fight in set two and while the Eagles took an early lead in set three, the Trojans proved to be too much for the Eagles as the Trojans completed the sweep.
“We played well against them in those final two,” Eagles coach Heather Heffernan said. “Tri-Center is a very tough team, it’s hard to put the ball down on them, but I think we did a good job staying aggressive, getting some good digs and making some good volleys with them and gave them a challenge. ”
Leading the charge was sophomore Mikenzie Brewer with 12 kills, senior Marissa Ring was second with six kills and junior Emile Sorenson had five kills. The net presence was a big part of the Trojans
“Every game matters,” Marissa Ring said. “We took this game as regardless of who we play, they can make us better. Especially with this being our last home game, I’m definitely going to miss this place. ”
The back row also proved essential for T.C.’s win. Senior Tatum Carlson led the Trojans with eight digs and also had six aces and senior Miranda Ring led the Trojans with 30 assists.
“Communication was huge for us,” Carlson said. “Just playing defense and talking to each other so we get to where we need to be, we took care of business.”
“Our defense really took good care of the ball,” Miranda Ring added. “Our hitters then put it away. It was a good game overall for us. We have to keep practicing hard for the next couple of games, it only gets harder the deeper you go so having good practices is going to be key.”
Heartland Christian’s season comes to an end, but the good news for this Eagle team who had no seniors is everyone is back for 2022.
“Hopefully, they all work hard in the offseason,” Heffernan said. “That way we can come back stronger next year. It’s great to know that we shouldn’t be losing anybody, I was encouraging the girls to play some club volleyball and work in the offseason and in the summer if everyone continues to get better, it could be a fun team next year.”
Tri-Center will play East Mills (22-13) in the next round, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Malvern. East Mills defeated Griswold in five sets on Monday night.